Nadine Higgins and husband Dan welcome baby boy: 'We are pinching ourselves'

Broadcaster Nadine Higgins and husband Dan have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Frankie Beau Higgins.

The award-winning journalist announced the news with an Instagram post on Thursday night, revealing their son had “caught us by surprise and decided to come early” on Wednesday.

"He’s just a tiny wee button – and we are pinching ourselves that he’s real, and he’s actually here,” the Instagram post read.

“So, so stoked (and overwhelmed, emotional, delighted - aaaaalll the feels!) Really should’ve finished work earlier, but ah well, you live, you learn - and we have loads of learning ahead of us!”

Higgins announced her pregnancy in May 2023, in Stuff’s The Human Race podcasts, which she co-hosts with her husband.

The couple have openly shared their experience with infertility in recent years, with The Human Race featuring the pair in long-form interviews with a range of Kiwis - high-profile and everyday - in the race to make a baby.

In April, the couple wrote about their journey to parenthood, with the former Breakfast host describing the experience as “hellishly lonely – which is nuts when so many of us are experiencing similar things, each in our lonely little heartbreak bubbles.”

“That’s why I want to share our story and bare my soul, with all its imperfections. I’m grateful to those who’ve agreed to let us share their story, too,” Higgins wrote at the time.

“Perhaps I’ve been listening to too much Brene Brown, but I believe there is power and connection in vulnerability and I desperately want something positive to come of the s... sandwich that is racing against time and the odds to procreate. Even if that something isn’t (yet) a baby.”