Dame Jacinda Ardern tells Good Morning America she was not 'burnt out'

Dame Jacinda Ardern says she wasn’t burnt out when she resigned as Prime Minister nine months ago, but she didn’t have enough in the tank to do the job well.

Interviewed on Good Morning America this week, Dame Jacinda was asked about her resignation being linked to “burnout”.

“I could have kept going, but for me, having been through a period where we did experience a lot of crises in New Zealand, it was whether or not I had enough to do the job well,” Dame Jacinda told interviewer Robin Roberts.

For the former prime minister, the answer was “no, it was time for someone else, so a bit different than burnout”.

She said life was very different now and one of the things she had wanted to do was be more present for her family, which she was “certainly trying to do”.

The thing she’ll miss most about politics, she said, was the amazing people she met – “it was an honour to serve all of them”.

GMA/Stuff Dame Jacinda Ardern on Good Morning America this week.

Ardern is currently in Boston, in the US, where she has taken up three fellowships at Harvard University and is pursuing her “Christchurch Call” work to rid the online environment of violent extremism and terrorism. It’s an issue she has driven on the global stage since 51 people were killed at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand’s worst mass murder.

Last weekend, Ardern was heckled by a videographer when she arrived at the Global Action Progress Summit in Montreal, Canada.

Ardern was seen ignoring the man as she entered the gathering attended by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, the prime minster of Norway, former prime ministers of Sweden and Finland, as well as former UK prime minister Tony Blair.