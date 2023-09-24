Sex Education has lost none of its charm, even as the world changes on and off screen

Set at Moordale Secondary, a fictional English high school, Sex Education premiered quietly on Netflix in January 2019.

Its focus was the familiar and reliably appealing territory of teen trials: nervous attractions, giddy liaisons, rocky relationships and the accompanying uncertainty and anxiety. Over three seasons, the series extended much of that very human excitement and messiness about sex and relationships to some of the students’ teachers and parents.

Created by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education approached what could be seen as the well-traversed terrain of adolescent angst and romance with uncommon candour: the frank discussion of sex and unblinking depiction of it, as well as an open-minded portrayal of Moordale’s diverse community.

Originally, the series was part of a push that represented a new type of TV, one unshackled from the conventions that ruled broadcast network television.

Netflix/Supplied In Sex Education high school student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) finds a lucrative sideline selling sex advice to his schoolmates.

In this branch of pay-TV, there were no sponsors to please or advertisers to alarm, just subscribers to woo. It arrived like a bright and shiny example of the kind of productions that the brave new world of streaming might offer.

The pilot had been rejected by so many possible distributors that Nunn had resigned herself to the belief that the project had died until Netflix picked it up. And it became a sleeper hit for the pioneering streamer as it introduced the trials of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the teenage son of divorced sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson), the premise being that Otis had learnt so much about sex – in spite of his initial lack of direct experience of it – that he becomes a sex therapist for fellow students.

At the urging of classmate Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), who cannily identifies a business opportunity that can be exploited using his skills, they establish an unofficial practice in a disused toilet block. And there’s robust demand for his services.

Over the seasons, Sex Education hasn’t changed: it’s still high-spirited, warm-hearted and inclusive, generous in spirit and forgiving of its characters’ foibles and flaws. There have been some storylines that haven’t quite gelled, such as the one involving the coolly manipulative headmistress (Jemima Kirke) who replaced disgraced headmaster Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) in season three. But essentially, Sex Education has remained a sweet charmer boosted by a vibrant cast and determined to embrace humanity in all its elation and confusion.

Yet the landscape around the series has certainly shifted as some of the lustre vanished from the glittering world of streaming. Its incursion into the established sphere of small-screen programming brought with it the promise of flexibility and freedom, and the increasingly crowded market of providers spent big on content.

But recent years have exposed fundamental problems. The business model for many of these enterprises, built on the premise of sustained growth, has proved wobbly. Some services are now facing savage cost-cutting, and there are predictions that several won’t survive.

Netflix/Supplied Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley in the fourth and final season of Sex Education.

Cash was wildly splashed around in avid pursuit of subscribers hungry for exciting shows to binge. But along with bold and commendable choices – such as Sex Education – came a veritable tsunami of mediocre productions, myriad reboots and high-concept ideas that have proved half-baked.

How many promising-looking series have you started in recent years only to abandon them after one or two episodes because they’re dull and formulaic, uninspired exercises in box-ticking? In this context, Netflix’s vapid thriller Who Is Erin Carter? is a recent and duly disappointing symbol.

So, it turns out that the new world, just like the old one, has its issues. It’s not the land of unbridled promise that it initially appeared to be, even though it undeniably has its qualities.

The happy news is that, as it enters its fourth and final season, Sex Education remains the same colourful, cleverly drawn charmer it’s always been, as well as being an illustration of what the streamers can offer that their free-TV rivals can’t. When we left Moordale at the end of the third season, the school was closing down, Jean had given birth to baby Joy, and Otis and Maeve had, following numerous miscommunications and missed opportunities, become a couple. The new season sees many of the characters negotiating a further time of transition.

Many Moordale students have relocated to Cavendish College, a modern, pastel-toned establishment that’s a vivid contrast to their former school. Here, conservation-conscious activists mindfully recycle and attend yoga classes, meditation sessions and silent discos. Otis and his exuberant best pal, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), see the place as an opportunity for a fresh start, with the former aiming to re-establish his sex-advice clinic. Meanwhile, Maeve is away at the American college that awarded her a writing scholarship and the once-calm, composed and confident Jean has found that caring for a newborn has reduced her to a rattled mess.

Netflix/Supplied Gillian Anderson plays Otis’ divorced mother Jean in Sex Education.

For all the characters, there are fresh challenges and opportunities, as well as a search for direction, reassurance and community amid the whirl of life. Otis, once a virginal sex therapist, is just one of a variety of multifaceted characters that Nunn has created. Now more experienced due to his own affairs, he’s an informed and empathetic therapist, although he’s still just as messed up as everyone else.

“For someone who’s supposed to be emotionally intelligent, you can be such an immature arsehole sometimes,” Maeve quite reasonably snaps at him during a long-distance argument.

The shiny world of streaming might’ve lost some of its gloss since Sex Education premiered, but this show hasn’t lost its spark.