The Chase: Did a wrong answer by The Sinnerman cost contenders a £90,000 jackpot?

Chase quizzer Paul Sinha tries some Stuff Trivia questions. (First uploaded March 2020)

A team of three players lost £90,000 in the final round of The Chase UK against Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha – but some viewers reckon they were robbed.

Gavin, Meera and Katie accumulated £90,000 (over NZ$180,000) over several rounds and earned 16 points in the final round in an episode which aired this week in the UK.

As the clock ticked, The Sinnerman was asked by host Bradley Walsh: “Which former One Directioner is the father of Bear Payne?”

One Direction fans know the answer is Liam Payne – who shares his son with former X Factor judge Cheryl – but it sounded like The Sinnerman said “Ian” not “Liam”.

itv/YouTUbe Paul Sinha on The Chase UK

Fans of the show took to X, formally Twitter, to vent their frustration.

“My hearing must be going cos I swear he said Ian instead of Liam,” one said.

“I’m sure @paulsinha answered Ian Payne and not Liam on #TheChase,” another wrote.

“That is tough to take,” Walsh ended the episode with.

The Sinnerman recently said he was no longer able to drive or dance due to living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Sinha, 53, was diagnosed in May 2019 and has been open about his fight with the degenerative neurological disorder.