Freddie Flintoff 'voiced his worries' on day of crash, BBC facing questions

Freddie Flintoff reportedly “voiced his worries about the safety of the stunt on set” on the day of his Top Gear crash.

New revelations from the day of England cricket stand-in coach Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s horror crash is mounting further pressure on the BBC.

The 45-year-old Top Gear host sustained several face injuries and broken ribs after the open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 the star was driving flipped during filming for the BBC series in December.

In May, The Sun reported Flintoff waited in “agony” for 45 minutes following the crash, with staff unable to locate a stretcher.

It was also reported that the vehicle Flintoff was driving was not fitted with an airbag, and he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Now, a source has told The Sun Flintoff had “voiced his worries about the safety of the stunt on set on the day of the accident”.

“He questioned whether or not it was OK, given the vehicle and conditions on the track,” the source said.

Flintoff was reportedly “apprehensive before he got behind the wheel and production staff at the track were aware of this”.

“He was obviously used to taking part in these stunts during his time on the show, but alarm bells were ringing,” the source continued.

“It has been openly discussed since the accident by Top Gear employees, who are in doubt whether the show will ever return to screens.”

The father-of-four has since quit Top Gear, and has been acting as a stand-in coach for England since early September. England have confirmed the sporting star will not join the team for the Cricket World Cup on October 3.

Top Gear has confirmed it will not return this year, with The Sun reporting in February that producers had contacted contributors to let them know there were no plans in sight for filming to recommence.

The BBC have since apologised to Flintoff, and an independent health and safety review into Top Gear’s current practices will be released between September and November, according to The Telegraph.

Results from the review could see a new template for Top Gear, with dangerous stunts conducted by experts, rather than the show’s presenters.