Paula Penfold on her 'triple whammy' of loss: 'I came out better on the other side'

The podcast Grey Areas with Petra Bagust is now available to stream.

After a “challenging decade”, award-winning journalist Paula Penfold can boldly say she made it out alive.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Grey Areas podcast with host Petra Bagust, Penfold spoke candidly about her “triple whammy” of loss in the 2010s; the death of her father, a redundancy at Three (then TV3), and her divorce from broadcaster Mike McRoberts.

“I came out better on the other side,” she said.

Penfold had been married to McRoberts for nearly 22 years before their divorce. The healing was rocky at first, but now, the two “get on just fine”.

“It was really, really hard – divorce is devastating, but everything is better,” Penfold says.

“We don’t hang out, but when we see each other at our children’s 21sts and what have you, everything’s easy and nice, and it’s nice to see his family, and it’s nice for him to see my family.

Grey Areas/Supplied Paula Penfold is an award-winning journalist and a senior investigative reporter for Stuff Circuit.

“We’re now very grown up about it. I wasn’t at the time,” she laughs, “but everything is good now”.

Penfold says she found stability in her friends, workmates, and children during that period of time, as well as “a sense of knowing innately that even though this was really horrifically hard, it was for the best, and things would be okay”.

“Just carry on, one day at a time, one foot in front of the other,” she says.

The couple wed in 1995, and share two children – Ben and Maia – together. Penfold says she and McRoberts had separated briefly a few years prior to their divorce.

For 13 years, she worked across current affairs shows 60 Minutes and 3D (formerly known as 3rd Degree), but in 2015, it was announced that 60 Minutes would stop producing locally made stories and investigations, before 3D was cancelled a year later.

“[It was] just after Campbell Live had been axed also, so all of the current affairs journalism was just gone,” Penfold said.

“I was talking to someone from those days the other day, and saying ‘you have to remind yourself that it’s not personal’, but sometimes it’s hard not to take it personally when you’ve given a lot to a company.

“I think I learned a lesson that a company is a company after all, and no matter how good the company might be, they still have a purpose, and you need to look after yourself.”

Penfold says she was lucky to have been picked up by Stuff “immediately” following her departure, saying her role now allows her to “do journalism that we really, really wanted to do, without the constraints and confines of the media of television, and it’s been wonderful”.

STUFF A trailer for the Stuff Circuit documentary 'Fire and Fury'

As a senior journalist with investigative unit Stuff Circuit, Penfold has launched a number of acclaimed documentaries, including Fire and Fury and Deleted.

Earlier in the podcast, she remembered her father Peter, who died in 2011 of melanoma, and how she coped with his death.

Before Penfold was born, her older brother Mark had died at 16-months-old. Dealing with the grief of losing her father, Penfold sought refuge in her brother.

“I would go and sit there and talk to Mark about it, because I felt like this was something I should speak to my older brother about,” she said.

“It was just near the Hamilton Gardens, and I would sit in the Japanese garden and hang out with the white doves, and think, and be silent.”

The latest episode of Petra Bagust’s Grey Areas podcast with Paula Penfold is available to stream wherever you get your podcasts.