NZ Film Commission: Makers of controversial Jonah Lomu documentary will need to answer widow's complaints

Nadene Lomu has sent cease-and-desist letters to the NZ Film Commission and producers involved with a documentary on her late husband.

The NZ Film Commission says the makers of an upcoming Jonah Lomu documentary slammed by the rugby legend’s widow will need to address the controversy.

In a public post shared to Nadene Lomu’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning, the real estate agent revealed she had sent letters to the NZ Film Commission and producers of the documentary on September 25.

Lomu wrote these actions “stops anyone from trying to exploit and make money off Jonah and I want to protect the authenticity of his legacy for our two sons, Brayley and Dhyreille”.

“In my letters to the New Zealand Film Commission I have stated my support for their tireless and honest work on getting the New Zealand storytelling out to the world and I fully support all they do,” Lomu’s post read.

“But on this instance, where my Intellectual Property rights have been violated on the production of a Jonah Lomu documentary, made without my authority or consent nor have I been contacted by anyone in regards to the possibility that there might be a Jonah Lomu documentary.

“I have been forced to write a 'cease and desist’ to the New Zealand Film Commission and the producers involved from continuing down the path that breaches and infringes on my Intellectual Property rights.”

The mother-of-two added that she feared how the documentary would be angled.

“I have been painted in so many negative ways by the media and public, and bringing this issue up on social media could rekindle or bring up more negative things towards me, but as any mother with children would know, their protection of those they love is the most important thing to them, and negative publicity has always followed Jonah around, especially when he was at the top of his sporting career,” she wrote.

The youngest person to ever don an All Blacks jersey, rugby legend Lomu died from a heart attack connected with his longstanding kidney disorder on November 18 2015.

Titled Lomu, the documentary was first announced in September 2022 as a project by London-based sales agent and distributor Dogwoof and Sylver Entertainment and NZ’s Tahi Productions, with Vea Mafile'o and Gavin Fitzgerald listed as the film’s writers and directors.

The upcoming documentary will have viewers “experience the unstoppable force of Jonah Lomu, the greatest rugby player to walk the planet, whose indomitable spirit reshaped the game forever”, according to a logline on the NZ Film Commission’s website.

According to Variety, Dogwoof had planned to shop the film to buyers at that year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT All Black star Jonah Lomu died from a heart attack connected with his longstanding kidney disorder on November 18 2023.

In August, the NZ Film Commission approved conditional funding for the film, however, no production funding has been paid out yet.

The NZ Film Commission chief executive officer Annie Murray maintains “the NZFC do not believe intellectual property rights have been breached in relation to the project”.

“However, we take intellectual property rights seriously and require any rights disputes to be resolved or managed before a project progresses. We have therefore notified the producer on the project that a rights dispute has been raised regarding the film that would need to be resolved before the project progresses,” Murray said.

Lomu ended her post with a thank-you message to fans, writing: “from the bottom of my heart; to each and every one of you that have continued to show your kindness and support to the Jonah Jrs and I; it is never unnoticed and we truly appreciate you all.”

A producer for Lomu did not respond to Stuff’s request for comment.