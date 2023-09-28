Leader's Debate: Paddy Gower and the Chrises on the most powerful drug of all - politics

The latest 1News Verian poll puts NZ First in the kingmaker spot with just over two weeks to go in the election.

REVIEW: It can make you sick with selfishness, cause an overdose on power, or else make you hallucinatory with your ego.

Politics is a hell of a drug, and of course, no one knows this better than Newshub national correspondent and professional I’ll-try-anything-once guy Patrick Gower, who led a debate between the biggest kingpins of the political trade on Wednesday night: Labour’s Chris Hipkins, and National’s Christopher Luxon.

So which do you take – the red pill, or the blue one?

Fans of the telly will be familiar with these Chris characters: the two often make appearances on the 6pm news, and were also the stars of the snooze-worthy first Leader’s Debate last Monday.

Luckily, this instalment of the Leader’s Debate sees the Chrises on the stronger stuff.

After a handshake and pleasantries, the two waste no time in trading blows on the night’s first topic: crime.

Here’s a hypothetical (and one that’s a little less intense than a China-Taiwan invasion): it’s midday, you’re at the dairy, and a mean little shoplifter (and likely future ramraider!) dashes out the store with his greedy hands full of stolen goods. Would either Chris stop the thief in action?

After a bit of mumbling, both Chrises claim they would (despite a certain media boss recently finding out his own “citizen’s arrest” wasn’t quite legal) because the one thing a shoplifter who has witnessed violence and crime all their life truly fears is a middle-aged white man named Chris.

Moving on.

Chatting drugs, Gower asks the Chrises whether they would consider a Rhythm and Vines punter on MDMA a criminal.

For a second, Luxon wins the hearts of Dunedin’s student voters by saying he wouldn’t consider that hypothetical person a criminal, before Gower reminds him that taking MDMA is a crime, then he backtracks.

Then, a most unexpected question: has either party leader taken MDMA?

For a fleeting moment, the audience perks up to the possibility that the leaders could admit to having put their nose in a bag, at least once in their lives. As it so happens, neither Chris has.

Anyone who has argued with a man in a suit in the past will know that this is an infuriating experience, and the cracks in the Chrises start to show as the passive-aggression between the two gets out of hand.

“I feel like I should give him a hug or something,” Luxon jokes after calling Hipkins “negative”.

“You don't like to be challenged, do you,” Hipkins said. If the mood wasn’t so tense, this exchange could almost be flirty.

It doesn’t end there – the topic of New Zealand being a racist country comes in, and while both Chrises disagree with the statement, Hipkins can’t help but bring in a certain 78-year-old politician...

And so NZ First leader Winston Peters’ phantom strikes again, though Luxon channels the timeless Mariah Carey v Jennifer Lopez beef with a very unconvincing “I don’t know him”.

“Everyone knows him, he’s Winston Peters!” Gower responds.

Too right – he’s been in parliament for decades longer than this reporter writing these words to you has been alive.

Things wrap up with a round of “Paddy Gower’s quickfire” (he put his own name in there), where topics such as a knighthood for Warriors star Shaun Johnson are floated.

If the first Leader’s Debate of the 2023 election was something of a Tarantino film with the overload of boring footage of men in suits talking, watching this debate is like sitting through Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems.

The men in suits were still talking, but this instalment was fiery, intense, and filled the soul with a grim anxiety that’s hard to shake off even after the debate has wrapped.

Perhaps Hipkins and his never-ending zingers can take the prize for Best Actor for this one – and he can celebrate by taking a quiet night in, with no MDMA in sight.