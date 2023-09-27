Former Good Morning host Mary Lambie loses her cool with crude TV rant

Lambie's last words to team captain Jordan Vandermade included no less than three f-words.

Former mother of the nation and host of Good Morning, Mary Lambie, lit up television screens last night with a foul-mouthed rant aimed at a fellow competitor.

The Celebrity Treasure Island (CTI) contestant was one of the latest to leave the show, alongside Māori activist and Arts Laureate Tāme Iti who bowed out earlier in the fifth episode.

Lambie, a member of CTI’s Kārearea team captained by presenter Jordan Vandermade, launched a pointed comment to her group’s leader during her exit confessional, saying “f... you, you f...... f......”

The television icon had competed in an elimination round with Matilda Green, with a strong lead over her competitor until one puzzle tripped Lambie up: the spelling of ‘victorious’.

She’s crowned the loser, and when CTI co-host Jayden Daniels asks the 59-year-old if she has any more words for her team, or vice versa, Lambie throws up her hands, as if to motion Vandermade to step up and save her with his mercy card – a move he had promised to take with all his teammates.

Unfortunately for Lambie, Vandermade doesn’t make the play in the reality TV series.

TVNZ “F... you, you f...... f.....” were Mary Lambie’s final words on Celebrity Treasure Island.

She says her farewells to the contestants, then embraces Vandermade, who tells his leaving teammate that he “appreciate[s] her understanding” but he “won’t be playing” the mercy card.

“I stupidly believed him when he told all of us that no one was going home,” Lambie said in a confessional.

“If he had taken me aside and said, ‘Mary, I know I said that everyone’s safe, but actually not you, girlfriend’, I would be good with that.

“But it's the fact that he didn’t have the honest conversation and that’s really cowardly.”

TVNZ “If he had taken me aside and said, ‘Mary, I know I said that everyone’s safe, but actually not you, girlfriend’, I would be good with that.”

Speaking with Breakfast co-host and former CTI winner Matty McLean, Lambie revealed she is still trying to reckon with her exit.

“When it was over, and I was walking into the wilderness, I thought ‘I cannot believe that he shafted me like this’. I still can’t believe it. What a terrible thing to do to someone,” she said.

“I think karma is a great equaliser.”