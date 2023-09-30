Battle of the debate undercards: Patrick Gower v Jessica Mutch McKay

Iain Lees-Galloway (Labour) and Wayne Mapp (National) believe Hipkins is unlikely to remain PM after election day.

REVIEW: After a three-year hiatus, political fight nights are back on television screens across Aotearoa. The country’s biggest stars of the time, the two Chrises, battling it out for the ultimate prize – the top spot running the country for the next few years.

But, the main draws aside, how did the moderators of New Zealand’s most well-dressed fight nights stack up?

As we look ahead to The Press leader’s debate on Tuesday, hosted by Luke Malpass and Kamala Hayman, it’s time to pick a winner from the two battles between Labour’s Chris Hipkins and National’s Christopher Luxon, so far.

When push comes to shove, did political editor Jessica Mutch McKay’s stern approach or Three’s more “rough around the edges” Patrick Gower’s schoolboy antics style reign supreme?

Granted, we tuned in for shouty fun between politicians in suits that would reduce any closed caption transcriber to tears. But directing the Chrises, ensuring they didn’t shout into oblivion until the end of time is a role not to be scoffed at.

Mutch McKay took centre screen on Aotearoa televisions first up on a Tuesday evening earlier in September, jumping on screen over a pretty dramatic-sounding musical interlude. The mother-like serious-ness was a far cry from Gower’s leap right in, get a few laughs and battle it out approach.

This, it seemed, was very important, serious business for Mutch McKay. No time for jokes here. Plenty of time, though, for demands for answers on crime, cost of living and the health system. And time for that one slightly odd hypothetical about China invading Taiwan, which brought about a very polite bipartisan agreement to not really answer that kind of hypothetical.

Supplied The two Chrises may have taken centre screen in their battle, but who took out the undercard battle between Patrick Gower and Jessica Mutch McKay

Mutch McKay’s interruptions felt a little intense, but was probably needed - her role wasn’t helped by the fact she was moderating a very lacklustre display of politeness from the main contenders that, no matter how dramatic the intro music is, just doesn’t make for good entertainment.

Mutch McKay even had to try and create a bit of drama throughout – suggesting to Hipkins at one stage that he might want to respond to Luxon’s claims about Labour’s failures.

Mutch McKay interrupted leaders with the look of an angry school teacher when they knew you were trying to give them the runaround about exactly why you were late for calculus class.

It was all very serious. Very friendly. A little dull. It felt a little like it was made for your parents. Which is fine. They vote too, right?

Supplied Patrick Gower and Jessica Mutch McKay hosting the leaders debates this month.

There’s also the fact that Mutch McKay wasn’t really given a fair shot. How can you assess someone’s ability to referee a cage fight when opponents simply dance around each other – too polite to even aim for a decent body shot?

Gower, on the other hand, was handed fisticuffs on a plate. If Mutch McKay’s time was one for the parents, Gower’s was a good fit for the younger crowd, clicking off their debate bingo drinking game cards.

There’s a good chance nobody had Gower point-blank asking Hipkins and Luxon if they’d tried MDMA. But the question is probably worth a bonus drink anyway.

Gower wasn’t opposed to a bit of scuffle and fun. When leaders spoke over each other, he joined in the fun. He got laughs from the crowd and drew out a few hesitations from the debaters. He managed to fluster Hipkins over the price of an orange.

He wasn’t the stern school teacher, but your best mate egging you on when breaking the rules.

I’m the first to admit I generally sit on the side of the fence, which doesn’t relate well to a lot of Gower’s work, but when it comes to the battle of the debates, it was an easy win for the man with issues.

Sure, this wasn’t a fair fight. It’s tough to show off your ability to control a battle when your star fighters take the ring with the lacklustre energy of two amateurs entering the ring for the first time. And Mutch McKay caught the two Chrises on a terribly dull night.

Gower, however, got handed a UFC cage match in a title belt battle. He was instantly on the upper hand, but he took it, ran with it and got the crowd engaged. He proved himself a worthy referee.

To rip off one of his most iconic lines of his television career: This is the f...ing debate.