Reality TV streaming service Hayu launches in NZ

Hey, you.

If you’ve always dreamed of weekends spent lounging in pyjamas - armed with an ample supply of canned wine - as you binge on the best, worst and “why did they make this?” reality television around – you’re in luck.

No longer do you need to scour streaming services, hunting out quirky characters chasing TV-curated fame, love conflicts or the inner made-for-TV workings of your favourite B-list celebrities. Because Hayu, the newest streaming service to hit Aotearoa, launched on Thursday.

It’s a haven for reality viewing, and – quite literally – nothing else.

Intrigued, I signed my life (or at least my upcoming weekend) away, so I too could experience the wonder the over-the-top lives of strangers on a loop that never ends. After all, there’s a reason reality television has dominated screens since it exploded into our living rooms in the early 2000s.

It’s trashy, of course. But also – for plenty of viewers – pretty addictive.

Getty Images Hayu is a new reality TV streaming service, launched in New Zealand.

So I dived in, assuming there’d never be enough reality shows to fill an entire platform, at your fingertips for $8.99 a month. That was an innocence and naivety I’ll forever mourn the loss of.

Hayu – with its seemingly never-ending scroll of reality content - has officially entered the chat.

It’s easy to look at an already saturated market, filled with Married at First Sights and Love Islands coupled with the slightly more wholesome - but still filled to the brim with addictive drama - Treasure Islands, and figure there’s simply no room for anything else.

But this streaming platform appears to have collated every show you never knew you wanted about fixing houses, rich people, plastic surgery, cooking and fashion and behind-the-scenes looks at celebrities that used to be famous.

Too young to remember Jerry Springer or Paris Hilton? Flashback episodes are for you. Desperate to see the latest episode of Botched or Below Deck Mediterranean (featuring Kiwi Luka Brunton) on the same day as the US release? Hayu has your back.

If Real Housewives is more your thing, it’s your lucky day. The site hosts 21 cities of the franchise – from the OG Orange Country and Beverly Hills to Durban, Auckland and Lagos. The result is 131 total seasons of self-indulgent affluence, ready for the taking, and a new Beverly Hills season about to drop.

Hayu Hayu: Where all your Housewives dreams come true.

That is– based on my non-scientific calculation – many, many hours worth of wealth and scrappy in-fights (I started doing the maths, but wound up lost in a black hole of Housewives content I feared I’d never escape).

There are also 20 seasons of Keeping up with the Kardashians plus the family spin-offs, from Khloé’s Revenge Body to Kourtney and Kim taking on various US cities.

But the real fun comes in browsing through the content that, until now, hadn’t quite made the sojourn to Kiwi shores.

Can I pique your interest with a look into the lives of pro-athletes’ wives and girlfriends? Maybe Married to Medicine (which appears to basically be Real Housewives, but starring doctors or their wives) is more for you.

Nailed It turns nail artists into fierce competitors and Hair Battle Spectacular is a battle of, well, hair stylists.

Hayu There's something for everyone on Hayu, as long as you only want reality TV.

Clash of the Coverbands seems like the kind of cross between Friday night in a dive bar and American Idol that I could personally get behind.

I have yet to actually play a show, but have wasted plenty of time stuck in a vortex of the promise of real-life across 19 categories – from body modification and true crime to home and design and food or competition.

Of course, there are shows that can’t be put in just one box. Like the one that sees brides battle it out for a dream wedding and some plastic surgery, for one.

As for what’s ahead for my own weekend viewing? I’ll figure that out as soon as I climb my way out of the Housewives episode assault I’ve managed to get lost in.

I’ll need a decent supply of canned wine on hand, though.