What makes a sneakerhead?

Shoes! Everyone wears them. But what if I told you there was an entire community dedicated to collecting them that you didn’t even know about? Well, that is what a new online series called Sneakerholics attempts to showcase, diving deep into the world of sneaker culture and sneaker collecting in Aotearoa.

Hosted by hip-hop artist and sneakerhead Amon Tyson of SWIDT fame, the seven-part series looks at this largely underground culture, meeting passionate sneaker collectors from the world of fashion, music, sport, and other everyday walks of life, all who share their stories of sneaker collecting and how it has shaped their lives.

Tyson himself is a big sneakerhead and is passionate about sharing the stories of people within the culture with as many people as possible.

“There is this crazy world that goes deeper than anybody can imagine. There are people living everyday lives, just like us, and they are deep within the sneaker game, you wouldn't have a clue they existed,” Tyson says.

“I want people to see how passionate the community is, because passion is very persuasive. When you see someone who's very passionate about something, it can be so persuasive that you want to be a part of it.”

Tyson got into sneaker culture and collecting as a teenager working in retail after a boss of his talked constantly about collecting shoes. “I knew nothing, but because I looked up to this guy, and he was just so passionate about it, I was like, okay, maybe this is a cool thing.”

“Up until then, I thought sneakers were just shoes. But then, I learnt that sneakers are actually an extension of who you are. Some people like myself, who are really introverted, sneakers are an expression. People are loud through their sneakers, which are colourful and vibrant, because that's how they feel on the inside.”

Supplied Amon Tyson is the host of Sneakerholics and a massive sneakerhead.

Getting into sneaker collecting just requires a sense of curiosity and having an open mind, says Tyson. There are no rules as such, and the best way to start, he says, is just to start with any pair, whether they be expensive or not.

“You may get some gatekeepers or people who frown upon what you wear, but it's literally got nothing to do with them. It's just all about you,” he said.

“So I think, however, you want to express yourself with whatever shoes you want to wear, whether it's mainstream sneakers or sneakers that are really hard to find, it's just totally up to you what you want to do with your sneaker collection.”

The sneaker community in Aotearoa is largely underground, but it is big. Tyson says there could be thousands involved in sneaker collecting but that they largely keep to themselves. However, he does say, it can be easy to spot a sneakerhead when out in public if you look at their shoes.

“If you are walking down the street, it's kind of like an unspoken language that you just look at people's shoes first, you don't look at them in the eyes, you look at their feet and then that's how you know they are a sneakerhead.”

Many of the community are based online in groups such as Sole Central, whom Tyson says are very welcoming, helpful and knowledgeable.

“You've got so many well-known people there like DJ Severe and Che Fu and people like that. Knowing that those guys are in the same community and knowing how helpful they are just shows how amazing this community is.”

Supplied The sneaker community in Aotearoa is largely underground, but it is big.

It can be competitive though, especially if there is a sought after sneaker on the market, leading to busy store line-ups, and even online bots lining up to buy.

Tyson explains the hype is a big part of sneaker culture, with collectors following the hype around certain sneakers.

“People will follow the hype. For example, sneakers worn by a celebrity make a specific sneaker more wanted. Everybody wants a certain shoe because a celebrity is wearing it like Yeezy or Travis Scott.”

For Tyson, though, he has his own method of getting the shoe he wants ahead of other prospective buyers.

“My favourite thing to do is wait for the hype to grow around a sneaker, so it takes the hype of the sneaker I wanted to buy. Then I might go and purchase the shoe I really wanted while the hype is elsewhere.”

Supplied Sneakerholics is streaming now on TVNZ+.

As for his own personal collection? Tyson says he used to own over 100 pairs but has now settled on around 70, while the most expensive pair he has ever bought was $800.

“There is a pair of Nike Max 97’s I bought for $400 and just the other day I checked to see how much they were worth, and they were two and a half grand.”

Tyson says he has spent over 20 grand on sneakers but reckons this is normal for a hardcore sneaker collector. “It is an expensive habit, but I would rather buy shoes than something that has no value.”

Sneakerholics is available to stream on TVNZ+ now.