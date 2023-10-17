Playing Diana in her final days was 'devastating', says Crown actress

The final season of The Crown will be split into two parts, arriving in November and December.

The actress who plays Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown has said that portraying her final days was “devastating”.

It marks the second time that Elizabeth Debicki, 33, has played the late Princess in the Netflix drama about the Royal family.

She said: “I think it’s a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days … because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

The Australian star added that she “really trusted” the “blueprint” of Peter Morgan, the series creator and writer, saying: “It’s his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that.”

Her comments came as Netflix released the first images of the first installment of the sixth and final series, which will be split into two parts.

These include Princess Diana on Mohamed Al-Fayed’s yacht, Charles dressed in a kilt with Princes William and Harry, as well as Diana pictured with her sons while abroad on summer holiday.

Netflix/Supplied Elizabeth Debicki reprises her role as Princess Diana in the final series of The Crown.

The final series will chronicle events in the Royal family from 1997 until 2005, including the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, their fatal car crash in Paris, the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, and William and Kate’s courtship at St Andrews.

It will also follow Prince William’s reintegration into Eton in the wake of his mother’s death and will include “sensitive and thoughtful” scenes of the ghost of Princess Diana.

The series is expected to end on “a very big high” with the 2005 wedding of Charles and Camilla, according to Netflix sources.

Speaking about playing Charles, then Prince of Wales, actor Dominic West said: “I think he’s got real sadness to him and real compassion and what’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private.

Netflix/Supplied Elizabeth Debicki as Diana with her on screen sons.

“I suspect in private he’s quite emotional; well, that’s the way I played him anyway … I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well balanced.

The British actor, 54, added that he spoke to “a lot of people” ahead of playing the Prince, saying: “Almost everyone has extremely warm, kind things to say about him.”

The new series of the hit show will see Charles grappling with the death of Diana and the wave of negative public opinion about the monarchy in the wake of the tragedy.

The first four episodes will be released on November 16, with the second batch following on December 14.