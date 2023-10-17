Unknown teenage actress cast as Pippa Middleton in The Crown

The final season of The Crown will be split into two parts, arriving in November and December.

Netflix has cast an unknown 19-year-old actress to star as Pippa Middleton in the latest instalment of The Crown.

Newcomer Matilda Broadbridge, from Bath, in Somerset, will play the Princess of Wales’s younger sister in the popular Netflix drama about the Royal family.

She beat thousands of other hopefuls for the role in the award-winning show, but the actress said she was only “a tiny part” of the latest production.

Posting a picture of herself posing outside her on-set trailer on Instagram, she wrote: “A very short but very sweet trip to Crown land. So excited to announce that I’ll be appearing as Pippa Middleton in The Crown Netflix.”

She added: “So grateful to have been a tiny part of this production and for this experience, keep your eyes peeled.”

The young actress attended Royal High School Bath, an independent day and boarding school for girls, where she won the Young Actor of the Year title in 2019.

She is now managed by Mark Jermin Management and is described on its website as being suitable for playing characters aged between 15 and 22.

Her role as Pippa Middleton is not expected to be featured prominently in the series, since it will only chronicle events in the Royal family up to four years after the Prince and Princess of Wales met at the University of St Andrews in 2001.

Pippa Middleton, 40, is the middle child of the Middleton family and rose to prominence after her eye-catching role as a bridesmaid at the wedding of her older sister to the Prince in April 2011.

The sixth and final series of The Crown is expected to depict the Royal family’s events from 1997 until 2005, ending on “a very big high” with the wedding of Charles and Camilla, sources have previously told The Telegraph.

Netflix/Supplied Dominic West as King Charles (then Prince Charles) and Rufus Kampa as the young Prince William

It will deal with the fatal crash of Diana, Princess of Wales, William and Catherine’s courtship, and the deaths of Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth the late Queen Mother.

The series will be shown in two parts, with the first batch released on Nov 16 and the second following on Dec 14.

It was also recently revealed that the ghost of Diana will appear in the new series of The Crown in what Netflix insiders called “sensitive and thoughtful” scenes.

She is expected to be shown talking to the then Prince of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II in the days after her fatal car crash in Paris in 1997.

Netflix/Supplied The sixth and final season of the Crown looks into the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

A Netflix source said: “After her death, Diana appears as part of an inner dialogue in separate scenes with Prince Charles and the Queen who are both reflecting on their relationship with the late Princess.

“These sensitive and thoughtful imagined conversations seek to bring to life the depth of emotion that was felt after such a seismic tragedy struck at the heart of the family.”