Peach fuzz and nipple beards: Petra Bagust and Charlotte Cook cut above body hair insecurities

Be it the legs, arms, face, or somewhere a little more private, wherever hair can be found, so can pressures and insecurities.

On the most recent episode of Petra Bagust’s Grey Areas podcast, the veteran broadcaster teamed up with Charlotte Cook, host of RNZ’s Hair and Loathing, to discuss all things curly, smooth, and hairy – and how societal expectations of hair can affect our relationship with our own.

Holding the interview from the seat of a hairdresser’s salon, Bagust, a “silver bombshell”, and Cook, a “ringlet girlie”, put their body hair under a microscope – and microphone – to share their personal roads to accepting their locks.

“There’s a real thing that a lot of curly girls feel, that when you don’t have your hair straightened, blow-dried, and done – and then re-curled, as most people do it – you feel unfinished,” Cook says.

“There’s an air of messiness around curly hair – you don’t see a lot of people on TV with curly hair naturally, because people think it makes them feel like they aren’t as put together.”

Then there’s the rest of the face: the eyebrows – Bagust recalls hers being likened to Mal Meninga’s – the strays on the chin, the peach fuzz above the lips.

“I’m not pedantic about it any more because I think I’m always trying to be a representation of ‘this is just a cycle – it’s growing, it comes, it goes, you can keep it, you don’t have to’ and if someone sees it, it’s great,” Cook says.

“We’re both white, Pākehā women with means and ways of removing our hair, but there are a lot of people that have different skin types and textures and genetic makeup and hormones, that have a very different experience.”

As for the armpits, Cook and Bagust reflect on how that hairy area has seen a rise in recognition in recent years, with models embracing the look in fashion shoots and runways.

“You might see cute armpit hair on a model in a magazine, but they’re still a model in a magazine,” Cook said, before Bagust added: “It’s the best possible version of a socially unacceptable hair.”

Moving down the body can bring the discovery of more hair – the “nipple beards” around the breast, the snail trails, and the bikini lines many women fuss over during the summer. And, yes, our pubes.

Women and hair, wherever it is on the body, have a complex relationship – as Bagust and Cook both admit, they’ve struggled with feeling “hairy”, having adopted that label from a disenchantment with society’s hair standards.

“I feel a lot of the trauma of living my hairy self, and the trauma of upholding that – not wanting to fall into the pit of self-hatred, but also wanting to be ‘normal’,” Cook says.

“I’m so tangled in that space, and I don’t want to give the illusion that I’m hairy, happy, and healthy – which, some days, I am – but some days I’m still the 8-year-old girl who hated herself and the parts of her body that were sprouting hair.”

Cook reflected on an episode of Hair and Loathing, in which she and her mother connected over their shared anguish with their hair.

“I don’t want her to ever hear me talk about this thing and make her think that she caused it to be negative, because she was so in her own trauma that she couldn’t help me too.”

The latest episode of Petra Bagust’s Grey Areas podcast with Charlotte Cook is available to stream wherever you get your podcasts.