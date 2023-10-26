Three's 7pm news show The Project will be axed

Three’s 7pm news and entertainment show The Project looks set to finish up at the end of the year, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ have announced.

Hosted by Jesse Mulligan, Kanoa Lloyd and Jeremy Corbett, the show has held the 7pm spot on Three since 2017.

28 staff work for the show, and according to Mediawatch, the show will be off-air on Thursday night as staff digest the news.

“We have commenced consultation to discontinue The Project on Three from the end of the year - our primary focus is to support our people as we work through this process,” a spokesperson for Warner Brothers reportedly told Newshub.

The decision was announced to the Newshub team by leaving director of news, Sarah Bristow.

“If the proposed change is confirmed, we will design a redefined news show in the 7pm timeslot as part of the broader Newshub proposition,” said Bristow in an email to staff.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work of Jesse, Kanoa, Jeremy, Jon Bridges, Ali Ventura and the entire crew of The Project, who have worked tirelessly to bring this show to air for the past seven years.

Three’s The Project is a NZ spin-off of an Australian show by the same name, and has aired 1031 episodes since its inception.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Project team (left) Jeremy Corbett, Jesse Mulligan Kanoa Lloyd, and guest TV actress Antonia Prebble.

The show often sees guests step into the hosting role, with Jacquie Brown, Patrick Gower, Pax Assadi, and Guy Williams often appearing.

“The Project has served Newshub and Three incredibly well since its commission back in 2017, however audience behaviour has changed dramatically since that time.

"This year, we have discussed at length why we are transitioning our broadcast business to a digitally-led operating model and the transformation of our newsroom is equally crucial as we move away from a model that has centred around linear broadcasting and programme deadlines to one that is more responsive to audience needs across the day.

"We have been reviewing all areas of our business to reimagine what our on-air news offering would look like, if we were to build it again from the ground up - the focus being to capture digital audiences and drive online engagement as we have successfully done with Paddy Gower Has Issues.

"There are no proposed format changes to other Newshub shows.”