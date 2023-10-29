'He used to be the bitch' - What happened at lunch with My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel

The new season of My Kitchen Rules NZ is cooking, and judge Colin Fassnidge is so excited he can barely sit still.

That’s not it, actually – because the restless Irish chef is always on the move. Put the chef in an office, at a desk, or in front of another hack like me for long enough, and he’ll start to feel a little jumpy. The heat of the kitchen, it turns out, is the thing he can handle best.

“I always wanted to be a chef. I remember looking at the kitchen and going: I wanna do what he does,” he told Stuff.

Over an unfussy lunch at Auckland’s Bivacco, an Italian restaurant boasting waterfront views, this season’s judges – Fassnidge and Manu Feildel – charm, cajole, connive, and cook up all sorts of stories from their time hosting TVNZ’s hopeful reboot. Many of the stories are unfit for print in a family-friendly newspaper.

MKR NZ is a splashy show (hence our waterfront meal at Bivacco) – and these two feel like big fish in a small pond. But once away from the crowds, in the glimmering sun of a Thursday lunchtime, the tempo changes – the sense of their true respect for one another emerges.

That’s because the pair – an enfant terrible duo who put their long-standing feud to bed before this season – finish each other’s sentences. Usually with an expletive.

LAWRENCE SMITH MKR judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel join forces again for a fiery new season.

“I started my career as a dishwasher,” Fassnidge will begin.

“And he still is!” Feildel quips.

“Raymond Blanc used to call me the barbarian,” Fassnidge starts out.

“No surprises!” Feildel cuts in.

So, what do they have in common? They’re unlikely bedfellows - Colin’s humour has an inky blackness to it, Manu’s has the rapidfire ratio of a standup.

LAWRENCE SMITH The pair buried a long-standing feud – and have become lifelong friends.

But there’s more in common than what sets them apart - for every barb, there’s an authentic plea about their co-host’s talent, or their taste, or their TikTok account. Like hanging with those two naughty kids at the back of the class, you know you won’t want to get on the wrong side of them. You also know who you’d rather spend lunchtime with.

We’ve been at the restaurant for ten seconds, and everyone’s phone is out already, jostling to show TikToks of their one-liners on the show, of their pranks, or proud shots of their children.

This is their dynamic – putting one another in a headlock one second, and affectionately patting the other’s head the next.

“For years I was the Simon Cowell, but that’s not really who I am,” Fassnidge says of his time on reality shows. “I said I just wanna be me. And that’s worked out.”

LAWRENCE SMITH “This is a great season, with great food” Fassnidge promises.

“He used to be the bitch,” Feildel puts it more bluntly.

“But we’ve changed actually. I’m more outspoken than I used to be these days.”

That is hard to imagine. Feildel fillets his fish as elegantly as he flays Colin with his many, many barbs. They make fun of my journo shorthand, but the real shorthand is between the pair of them, laughing like old friends. It’s hard to believe they were once, in their own words, the best of enemies.

Colin orders the venison (no potatoes), and Manu has the fish of the day (but wants to double back for my vongole). I feel like a teacher rallying the two naughty kids at the back of the class - but once we’re away, we’re able to talk about the matter at hand. Food.

”There is amazing produce here – but not a lot of knowledge,” Feildel says. “In the home style of cooking there is still a lot to learn.”

Every meal tells a story, or so the cliché goes. But the pair make a meal of this season - there’s a sense that they are making merry, never taking it for granted, always happy to be in the heat of the kitchen again – especially if it means shooting in New Zealand.

Supplied My Kitchen Rules New Zealand judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge.

They both appear to wrestle with the many binaries of Kiwidom – but they mostly enjoy a lackadaisal shooting style that comes as a relief after their hectic Australian schedule (“In Australia, you have to film yourself ringing the doorbell twenty times”, says Fassnidge), and they enjoy Kiwis’ plain way of speaking.

But being big fish in a small pond comes at a high price too - the cost of their anonymity. Even over lunch on a late Thursday afternoon, they contend with dozens of cameras, fans, requests for autographs and photos.

For the dynamic duo, it can be a steep price to pay - especially given their antics when the cameras stop rolling, and the weekend arrives. We’re heading into Labour Weekend, and they’re shooting through it, with a respite for Saturday night. On the record, the pair have big plans. Off the record, there’s a whole lot I’m not allowed to tell you about.

Still, it wasn’t always thus. Their silver screen grins and twinkling eyes turn to something stonier when the memories of their apprenticeships pass over them again.

“I always wanted to be a chef,” Fassnidge says. “But the abuse, physical abuse, mental abuse, vocal abuse... it made you who you are.”

“Yeah, and now you need counselling!” Feildel jokes.

The message seems to be: it’s a good thing it’s changed, but it worked for us. Or, it worked on us. Either way, those were the bad old days. The drama of the kitchen may be addictive to the observer, but in real-hand it can be destabilising.

“It’s a job that is physically and mentally demanding,” says Feildel, “but you know what they say, if you can’t stand the heat…”

And, the pair recognise, it’s so often about everything other than the food. Whether it’s The Bear or Kitchen Nightmares, kitchens are the coalface of emotional terror, courtesy of chefs whose emotional temperature is more of a boiling point than a simmer.

Still, this season promises to serve Kiwi audiences a taste of their favourite not-so-family-friendly duo – with an abundance of authentic Kiwi food to match.

“This is a great season, with great food,” says Fassnidge.

The new season of My Kitchen Rules NZ screens on Monday 30th October on TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+ at 7.30pm.