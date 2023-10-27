Kiwi company makes appearance in latest Kardashians episode

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now available to stream on Disney+.

A Kiwi media company has featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Eagle-eyed Kiwi fans may have spotted the Newshub headline that flashed across the screen in the episode released on Disney+ on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian had just made it to Paris on a “soccer tour” with her two boys to see Paris Saint-Germain play.

“I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent and I just did the Jay Shetty podcast,” she said.

It was reported the mum-of-four, 43, said parenting was "really f...ing hard" during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

She told Shetty that raising four children was one of the most challenging things she’d ever experienced.

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep.”

Kardashian has four children – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 – with her ex-husband, rapper, producer and fashion designer Kayne West.

Disney /Screenshot Kim Kardashian on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, featured in the latest The Kardashians episode.

As Kim Kardashian talks to the camera during the episode, news headlines pop up on the screen.

One headline that featured, read: ’There’s nothing that can prepare you for this experience – it is the most challenging rewarding job,’ said Kim Kardashian on the ‘On Purpose With Jay Shetty’ podcast.

“But not everyone is ready to empathize with the billionaire entrepreneur,” a tweet from the Los Angeles Times said.

Then, “Kim Kardashian sparks backlash after complaining about ‘challenges’ as single mother,” from Newshub.

Disney /Screenshot A screenshot of the latest episode of The Kardashians on Disney Plus.

The article on Newshub said the reality star’s comments prompted backlash online, from people who pointed out she received a lot more help than the average mother.

Not only did Kardashian – who has an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion USD – have employees to help in her home, she had a large family to give her a hand.

On the episode, Kardashian said “the struggles that my kids go through, really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have”.

Kim Kardashian/Twitter Kim Kardashian and her four children.

“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.

“The one thing everyone has in common is just the amount of time that we have and I’m raising four kids and I split my time between my work, my family, my four kids.

“And I want to make sure my kids have 90% of that.”