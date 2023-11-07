Kiwi dancer gets (literally) butt naked on France's Got Talent

A New Zealand drag performer has stripped down on the reality TV show France’s Got Talent. note: no sound due to copyright

A New Zealand drag performer has stripped down on the reality TV show, France’s Got Talent.

Christopher Olwage – known on the dimmed burlesque stage as Chris Oh! – went on French TV to break barriers and introduce modern burlesque to a mainstream audience.

“It was all very scary,” he told Stuff Tuesday. “If something goes wrong – it’s going to be recorded forever!”

Olwage donned ballet shoes, drag make-up and a burlesque costume adorned with blue plumage on the episode, which will air in France this week.

At first, Olwage wasn’t sure how much of his act would be allowed to air.

“It’s a striptease on a family-friendly show... But I showed the act to the producers. They were like, ‘do the whole thing’.”

The act ends with Olwage’s butt pointing towards a roaring audience: “It was quite a loud applause”.

TV shows like France’s Got Talent give you a short time on stage, he said. That creates an issue for acts like Olwage’s.

“In two minutes, when it comes to a striptease, you pretty much only have time to get your costume off,” he laughed.

Despite the time restraints, Olwage said it was a “monumentally amazing” experience.

“They [the judges] told me they loved the exploration of the masculinity and the feminity together. The audience seemed to really love it.”

Christopher Olwage/Supplied Kiwi Christopher Olwage, 37, has been a boylesque dancer for more than a decade.

The act isn’t just ballet, or drag, or even burlesque.

Olwage said his art is best described as “boylesque” – a dance form that defies perceived gender norms.

“I’m a masculine-presenting person and I really like to draw on my masculinity whilst performing. I love the mélange – the mix of the two together. That’s where I find my strength,” he said.

“Drag is already quite polarising. A stripping drag queen – I can only imagine is going to ruffle a few features.”

Olwage has already had some negative comments flying in but said his performance was worth it.

“I know how important it is for queer people to hold space. But for me, it’s so important that the conversation is even had.

“There’s going to be someone watching this who has never seen anything like it.”

Olwage has previously performed on New Zealand’s Got Talent and is the former winner of Mr Gay World.

He entered the French competition after moving to Geneva, Switzerland.

The episode will air in France on Tuesday, 9.10pm (local time).