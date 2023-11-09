The White Lotus: What we know about the 'longer, bigger, crazier' upcoming season

The second season of The White Lotus is available to stream on Neon.

Succession may be over, but television’s other favourite group of bourgeoisie – the characters of the The White Lotus – are reportedly preparing to pull no punches with its next season.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Mike White revealed he is in the process of “finishing scripts” and “waiting to be able to cast”.

“If the SAG strike isn't resolved soon, then yeah, we'd have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there's lots of parts to cast ... I'm more than eager to get going,” White said.

“It's going to be a supersized White Lotus. It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing ... I'm super excited about the content of the season.”

The Emmy winning series will reportedly return to screens in 2025, and is set to be filmed in Thailand with a focus on Eastern spirituality, White told Variety in 2022.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

According to the popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi, two familiar White Lotus faces will be returning to the show: Jennifer Coolidge, whose character Tanya appeared in both seasons of the show and quickly became a fan favourite, and Connie Britton, who portrayed tech CFO Nicole Mossbacher in season one.

However, Britton’s spokesperson reportedly told TVLine the actress “would love to do another season of The White Lotus at some point, but she is not participating in the upcoming season,” while Coolidge’s character was killed off in the season two finale.

Actor and comedian Danny DeVito is also rumoured to make an appearance after the It’s Always Sunny star was spotted out to lunch with White.

One actress who has been confirmed in the season three cast is Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda in the first season, another fan favourite.

White has also confirmed his hopes for an even more star-studded edition of The White Lotus.

“If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season,” he said.