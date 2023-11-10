John Oliver takes his bird of the year campaign to Jimmy Fallon.

British-American comedian John Oliver has taken his foreign interference in New Zealand’s Bird of The Century contest to another level during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Oliver, host of Last Week Tonight, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dressed in a full Pūteketeke outfit, the bird which Oliver is the official campaign manager of in Bird of The Century, to promote his candidate – but made a major faux pas in the process.

“On our show on Sunday, we entered the Australian – sorry, not Australia, New Zealand,” Oliver said, before admitting: “I could not have made a more offensive mistake than that”.

”Although, potayto, potahto, am I right?”

Moving on from the unfortunate slip of the tongue, Oliver said he “loved” the contest, and because there is none like it in the US, using American influence to rig NZ’s bird election was a must.

“It’s not just restricted to New Zealand, this contest – anyone can campaign for a bird. That seemed like a vulnerability in their system that somebody could exploit, and we were happy to be that somebody,” he said.

Youtube: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver takes his Bird of The Century campaign up a notch, mistakes Australia for NZ

Oliver and Fallon then let their tongues wrap around the word, repeating “Pūteketeke” to each other.

“I mean even the name is just a dance in your mouth, isn’t it? Let your tongue explore your face,” Oliver said.

He said he had contacted Forest and Bird, who are celebrating their 100th year in accordance with the Bird of The Century contest, to ask to be the official campaign manager, to which the organisation replied: “Go for it.”

”I don’t think they understood quite what they were unleashing when they said, ‘go for it’,” Oliver joked.

Oliver’s appearance on The Tonight Show follows his own segment on Last Week Tonight on Monday where the comedian first urged viewers to vote for the Pūteketeke, complete with a giant, robotic Pūteketeke in his studio with him.

HBO Max John Oliver has a favourite New Zealand bird, and he wants your vote.

With fewer than 1000 left in New Zealand, “tragically” the Pūteketeke has never won the Bird of the Year competition, but Oliver is urging everyone globally to cast a vote to give the “weird puking birds with colourful mullets” an epic win.

There are 75 bird species up for the title this year, including five extinct but newly added ones - mātuhituhi (bush wren), tutukiwi (South Island snipe), huia, piopio, and whēkau (laughing owl).

Last year's winner was the pīwauwau (rock wren).

Forest and Bird revealed on Friday that “unprecedented voting volume” will delay the Bird of The Century winner announcement from its original planned date to the morning of November 15.

votethisbird.com John Oliver has launched a global campaign for his favourite Bird of the Century.

Voting will still close at 5pm on November 12.

Oliver has paid for billboards in Mumbai, Japan, Paris, London, Brazil and a small town in the US state of Wisconsin, to promote the Pūteketeke campaign.

“You will be a part of what I think is going to be a landslide victory,” Oliver told the audience.

“It is American money undermining foreign politics.”