Queer Eye member says goodbye to Netflix series after eight seasons

The video that didn't make it onboard thanks to Covid.

One of Netflix’s Fab Five, the make-your-life-over group Queer Eye, has announced their departure from the series.

Designer Bobby Berk, who transformed the homes of "heroes" looking for a life makeover from the Queer Eye team, announced his exit via an Instagram post on Tuesday morning (NZT).

“The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design,” Berk wrote.

“I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.

“Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.”

Berk thanked the “brave heroes” of the show, the everyday guests who had their lives transformed by the Fab Five team, whom Netflix has already confirmed will return on January 24 with their eigth season in New Orleans.

“There is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better.

“I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.

Berk wrote that his exit has “not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one.”

“Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon,” he wrote.

”I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season.”

Queer Eye member and talk therpist Karamo Brown responded to the post, writing: “we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what.”

“I’m about to be a [sic] Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!”

Queer Eye’s resident food expert, Antoni Porowski, echoed the sentiment: “#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it.”

Willy Sanjuan Karamo Brown, from left, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye.

Berk was a member of the 10-time Emmy award winning series since its relaunch in 2018.

According to Variety, Netflix has already renewed Queer Eye for season nine in Las Vegas.