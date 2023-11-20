Matty McLean to leave Breakfast and TVNZ after 16 years

McLean made the announcement on the show this morning, saying the last seven years had been the happiest of his life.

TVNZ presenter Matty McLean will be leaving the state-owned broadcaster after 16 years, to take up a new hosting duty with The Hits.

McLean began his career with TVNZ in 2007, making his way from the newsroom’s assignments desk to Breakfast, 1News, 20/20 and Seven Sharp.

With teary eyes, McLean announced the news on Breakfast on Monday morning, saying he had the happiest seven years as a host on Breakfast.

“I'm very sad to be leaving the team, who I adore,” he said.

“You’ve still got me for another month until our last show for the year. But before then, thank you for embracing me, for encouraging me and for giving me the happiest seven years of my life.”

McLean will join The Hits alongside Polly ‘PJ’ Harding in 2024.

McLean has shared his excitement about working with Harding.

TVNZ Matty McLean announces he's leaving Breakfast and TVNZ.

“She’s an absolute radio legend and has been a great friend of mine for years - we’ve even filled in together on air in the past. So, to get the chance to hang out with one of the funniest, unfiltered people in broadcasting every day is a dream come true. This is going to be fun. Bring on 2024,” he said in a statement.

McLean reflected on his seven years with Breakfast, which he joined in January 2017, replacing Sam Wallace.

“I’ve travelled the length of the country and indeed to parts of the world with this job. I’ve met some phenomenal people. Truly, my favourite part of this job has been interacting with you, our incredible viewers,” he said.

“But like all great adventures, there comes a time when you need to bring it to an end in order to begin a new one and so, yes, this will be my last year on Breakfast.”

TVNZ McLean shares the news with Breakfast co-hosts Chris Chang, Anna Burn-Francis, and Jenny-May Clarkson.

McLean and Harding’s new hosting gigs with the station follow a number of other changes at The Hits, including the exit of Laura McGoldrick and Brad Watson.

Last week, Megan Papas was announced as new co-host for Jono and Ben on The Hits Breakfast for 2024.

Harding returns to NZME after taking her drive show Jase & PJ, alongside Jason Hawkins, from ZM where it aired from 2015 to 2018, to Melbourne’s KIIS Network before its end in 2021.

“I feel a bit like I’m returning home. And I’m really looking forward to joining Matty and The Hits team in the new year. It’s an awesome station that plays great music and I can’t wait to be back on New Zealand’s airwaves on The Hits,” she said.