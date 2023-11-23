The real life story behind Netflix latest show everyone is talking about, Last Stop Larrimah

Last Stop Larrimah is now available to stream on Netflix.

Larrimah. You probably have never heard of the place. For good reason though, as it is in the middle of the Australian desert, has a population of 11, and is as sleepy as sleepy towns come.

Situated in the Northern Territory, Larrimah is your typical Aussie outback small town. Think of the town in Crocodile Dundee. That is what Larrimah is and what its community of quintessential Australian outback characters are like.

Given this, why would Netflix have any interest in making a two-part documentary on it? Well, there is more to Larrimah than meets the eye, and it is all because of an incident that happened in 2017.

On December 16, 2017, local man Paddy Moriarty and his dog Kelly went missing. They have never been found, and the police have declared the pair were murdered. The case became big news in the Australian media and has continued to fascinate both the press and the public six years later.

Moriarty’s disappearance is the premise of the Netflix documentary Last Stop Larrimah with the focus being on the residents of Larrimah and their relationship with both Moriarty and each other.

In the documentary we are introduced to the people who live or lived in Larrimah at the time of Moriarty’s disappearance, and it is clear this is a town where people hold grudges and feuding between neighbours is all too common.

It is this reason why, during the investigation into Moriarty’s disappearance, all of Larrimah’s residents became suspects in the case.

In their investigation, the police even declared that, in their view, Moriarty was killed in the context of and likely due to the ongoing feud he had with his neighbours.

Netflix Barry Sharpe outside the Larrimah Hotel and Pub.

Moriarty had issues with many of the residents in Larrimah and perhaps none more so than Fran Hodgetts.

Hodgetts was somewhat of a local icon in Larrimah due to her famous pies, which would draw hundreds of tourists to the town just to sample her culinary delights.

In the documentary we are alerted to a series of incidents between the two, including occasions when Moriarty allegedly chucked a dead kangaroo carcass on to Hodgetts property, stole her very expensive umbrella, poisoned her plants, and stated in an interview that his dog wouldn’t eat one of Hodgetts legendary pies and spat out the meat.

A friend of Hodgetts says she heard her say ‘I want him killed, I will have him killed’. Hodgetts denies any involvement in Moriarty’s disappearance.

Supplied Paddy Moriarty went missing in 2017 and has not been seen since.

Police say the idea that Moriarty was murdered and put in some pies was a theory that had been floated by the town's residents. People stopped going to Hodgetts teahouse for pies because of the rumours she was involved in his murder.

Other theories around what happened to Moriarty include that he was fed to the pet crocodile of the former local pub owner, Barry Sharpe, was murdered by a worker at the pub who wanted to take the pub over, and dumped in a sinkhole on the town’s outskirts.

While these elaborate theories may have merit, the most likely theory and one which the documentary zeroes in on is that Moriarty was murdered by Hodgetts' gardener and de-facto security guard, Owen Laurie.

It is said Laurie, a former boxer, and Moriarty had an interaction a few days before he went missing over Moriarty’s dog, Kelly. It is believed Laurie said to Moriarty “get rid of that f...ing dog, or I will get rid of it for you,” to which Moriarty responded “you touch that dog, and I'm gonna f…ing knee cap you”.

YouTube/Screenshot Fran Hodgetts had a long-running feud with Paddy Moriarty.

In 2022, during the inquest into Moriarty’s disappearance, it was revealed that secret listening devices had been installed in Laurie’s property by police with audio catching a person alleged to be Laurie strumming a guitar and singing.

Audio played at the inquest and, as shown in the documentary, features a man saying “f…ing killed Paddy, hit him on the head. Smacked him on the f…ing nostrils with my claw hammer. I killerated old Paddy … I struck him on the f…ing head and killerated the bastard … basherated him.”

The audio was said to have been recorded two months after Moriarty’s disappearance and resulted in Laurie appearing at the inquest in 2022. Laurie denied it was him and said it wasn’t his voice. At this point, no arrest has been made in connection with Moriarty’s disappearance.

Six years after Moriarty disappeared, the case still remains unresolved despite the police concluding Moriarty was indeed murdered.

In 2021, the police offered a AU$250,000 (NZ$271k) reward for information leading to the location of Moriarty’s body and the conviction of whomever was responsible.

As for Larrimah? Many of the residents featured in the documentary have either died, left, or intend to leave the small town, meaning Larrimah’s population could be about to take another hit.

A few people remain, however, including Hodgetts’ grandson who now runs his grandmother’s pie shop, while the local pub at the heart of many of the feuds in the town is now owned by a young Czech couple.

One thing is for certain though, and that is that, Larrimah is now well and truly on the map. And just when you thought nothing really happens in the Australian outback, this little town in the middle of nowhere produces one of the most bizarre whodunnit stories, tearing the heart out of a community where life at first appeared to be so simple.