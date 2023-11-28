NZ Film Commission refers 'concerns' about Auckland company to Serious Fraud Office

An Auckland television studio has been referred to the Serious Fraud Office by the NZ Film Commission.

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) has referred “concerns” to the Serious Fraud Office over the “reliability” of documents in an Auckland company’s application for a government-backed rebate.

Annie Murray, NZFC CEO, confirmed in a statement to Stuff that “material provided by an Auckland-based applicant for the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate (NZSPR) is being investigated”, and that the matter was “immediately” referred to the SFO.

“In the process of reviewing a prior application for an NZSPR for a New Zealand production, concerns arose about the reliability of documents provided to NZFC.”

While the matter is with the SFO, the NZFC will not make further comment.

A spokesperson for the SFO confirmed to Stuff that it has received a complaint from the NZ Film Commission.

“No other information will be given at this stage, including details regarding the complaint and whether an investigation is likely to eventuate,” they said.

The NZSPR, formerly known as the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, is a government-backed scheme which allows eligible productions to claim a 40% cash rebate on costs of making shows or films with significant New Zealand content.

Since 2010, close to 200 eligible productions have been approved for the rebate. Amounts claimed range from less than $100,000 to the grant’s capped amount of $6,000,000.