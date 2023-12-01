The Project's final farewell: 'To you, Aotearoa, New Zealand, thank you for watching'

Kanoa Lloyd gives a tearful goodbye as The Project wraps up, but co-host Jesse Mulligan lightens the mood.

Tears, laughter and plenty of memories flowed on Friday evening, as hosts of The Project bid an emotional farewell to viewers before Three’s news and entertainment show rolled credits for the final time.

The decision to axe the long-running show was announced by Warner Bros Discovery in October. The comedy current affairs panel show was launched almost seven years ago, in February, 2017.

For half an hour, the trademark curved desk of the studio played host to plenty of celebration and laughter, tinged with just a hint of melancholy, for permanent hosts Jeremy Corbett, Kanoa Lloyd and Jesse Mulligan.

The final show brought a stream of “fourth hosts” and guests joining the final party – from Paddy Gower, Kate Rodger, Mark Richardson, Jaquie Brown, and long-time producer Jon Bridges and the audience, for this night, was filled with friends and family of those who worked on the show.

The emotion of the night kicked off immediately for Lloyd, with a Newshub flower delivery to the team from Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes, and a tribute in te reo from McRoberts.

“We never imagined it would last this long but in other ways it feels like we’ve been doing it forever,” said Mulligan in his final opening of the show, and Corbett promised the last of the budget had been used up for “fireworks” to come later.

The final episode played out as a tribute to almost seven years on air, with a selection of clips highlighting some of the best, funniest and ridiculous moments from the 1578 episodes since The Project debuted on Kiwi screens in 2017.

ThreeNow Jesse Mulligan (left) and Kanoa Lloyd say goodbye on The Project.

Between the selection of snippets, memories and shared jokes, roving hosts had their final moments at the desk to pay tribute to their time over the years and shout-out their favourite memories, from Brown’s meeting Paul McCartney and Mark Richardson’s “I think we actually shared a moment” memory of meeting comedian Bill Bailey.

Kate Rodger almost set Lloyd off again with her, “by crikey we’re really going to miss you guys,” and Gower, crossing live from a VIP viewing area filled with staff and friends told his Project mates, “we love you, we love you, we love you,” and calling his time with the show, “really special”.

The best of the Daily Dose brought laughs with memories of kina-eating and cow milking, Lloyd’s “come box” gaffe got a replay and she played out a selection of the “hottest and famousest” over the years, from Elton John to Hugh Jackman, James Blunt and Oprah.

It was during the hosts’ final favourite memories that Lloyd failed to keep her emotions contained, telling her colleagues through tears that she, “couldn’t pick a moment”.

ThreeNow Jeremy Corbett lighting a sparkler to see out the final episode of The Project.

“In seven years ... my life has changed because of this show,” she said.

“I’m going to miss [the] people here. My wonderful friends. My brothers on the desk. And you,” she said to viewers across Aotearoa: “Thank you for watching us.”

Mulligan brought the mood back to one of laughter with a final mention of, “come box” before addressing viewers for the final time, as names of those who worked on the show over the years rolled across the screen.

“To you, Aotearoa, New Zealand, thank you for watching.”

Corbett’s promised fireworks came by way of a sparkler that Mulligan held as he lit, before the lights went out.

“Goodnight, New Zealand,” said Mulligan for one last time.

“Goodnight.”