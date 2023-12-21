Shortland Street cliffhanger: 'Z zombies', fake doctors and bat-wielding basement hostages - who will survive the chaos?

This article contain spoilers for Thursday night’s Shortland Street cliffhanger episode.

RECAP: Sure, it’s been just months since a mid-year cliffhanger saw an active shooter rampaging through Aotearoa’s most-cursed hospital, but is it even the festive season if Ferndale residents aren’t seeing out the year with chaos, deceit, a hostage or two and lives on the line?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, indeed.

While partying in Ferndale has a pretty deadly reputation, Chris still decides the best way to see out 2023 is by throwing down some cash on a swanky New Year’s bash on a boat, even though Selina had just ditched him for her ex. The shindig wasn’t for naught, though – she’s back in his arms long before the chaos of midnight strikes, hinting that maybe Dr Love has finally found his happy ending.

And it’s no Shorty cliffhanger without the return of a few favourite faces – and they chose a few of the best this year with Damo being Damo, Desi getting loopy on energy drinks and Boyd showing off his awkward dance moves.

It’s not all fun and games and boozy boat parties, though. Elsewhere in Ferndale hoards of zeclastion addicts – known for wearing hoodies, grunting a lot and terrorising the town – run rampant through the hospital hallways looking for a fix.

Poor old Madonna’s been abandoned by new husband Vili – who’s far too busy keeping his paedophile former rugby coach Owen hostage in Drew’s basement to answer his phone, Monique’s having engagement regret, and is everything about to come crashing down for super surgeon Harry Warner?

And by the end of the hour it all came to a head. There’s a lifeless doctor on the operating table, shifty eyes from Harry, Monique’s getting it on with a stranger on the boat and the ever-heroic Dr Love is doing what he does best – desperately trying to save a life to see out another year on the Street.

Supplied Thursday saw the return of Damo and Boyd for Shortland Street's cliffhanger.

Is this the end for Marty?

Oh, Marty. You were doing so well. But maybe it was all the party “z” talk, or being stuck at a New Year’s party on the boss’s boat. But by the time everyone’s favourite ED doctor was staring into a bathroom window preparing an intravenous fix amid active shooter flashbacks of months gone by, it wasn’t hard to work out what came next.

Midnight’s been and gone, Esther’s smashed out an inspiring CEO speech about the year gone and the one ahead, partiers break into Old Lang Syne and Marty stumbles into the middle of it before collapsing in an overdose slump.

Chris leaps into CPR action, Esther watches on and that New Year’s tune takes on a slightly less festive vibe and viewers are left wondering whether this is the end for one of Shorty’s most likeable docs.

It’s not a cliffhanger without chaos at the hospital

Those hoody-wearing addicts known to Ferndale’s police as “z zombies” are on a mission to find their fix, and have figured the local hospital is the best place to track it down. They may not be the smartest of crims – clearing shelves that would never house controlled drugs, making a racket banging on operating room windows, but being polite enough to boost when Drew kicks them out of Harper’s room and – even though they were unarmed – evading security long enough to take Sage hostage in ED before Rahu and Harry push the love triangle feud aside and save the day.

Supplied The New Year's bash on a boat started with the best intentions on Shortland Street's cliffhanger.

Don’t get too comfortable though. Everyone’s caught and dragged off site finally, but the freakishly large one managed to shoot up while still on the property and was brought back for treatment – without security or police guard.

I’m no film school graduate, but there was a foreshadowing moment if ever I saw one.

Don’t forget about the bat-weilding basement hostage

Meanwhile, recently-married Vili has no time to figure things out with his wife when Owen – his paedophile former rugby coach turned basement hostage at Drew’s – is trying to strangle him with an IV cord.

Vili escapes, high tails it upstairs where Drew is facing the consequence of his beat up and take hostage now, figure out a plan later poor decision-making.

Then poor old Harper - fresh out of a coma - leaves the drug-fuelled hospital for the safety of home, only to discover the man that put her in a coma in the first place is tied up in the basement.

Pro-tip, though – if you’re keeping someone tied up downstairs, it might pay to check their restraints and make sure they don’t have easy access to a bat. Right as Drew looks ready to put an end to the very messy situation Owen takes out Villi with a bat before aiming it at Drew.

Madonna, meanwhile, has found herself in the arms of the priest who tried to break up the wedding day, blissfully unaware of any of the basement madness.

Supplied Are Harry's secrets safe, or will it all come crashing down in 2024?

Did fake doctor Harry Warner just take out Rahu?

Is it all about to come crashing down for young Harry Warner – the surgeon who went from teenager to super surgeon in record speed but turned out to not even be a surgeon at all?

There seemed no way out for Harry when sometimes-friend, sometimes enemy, always-love-triangle-roadblock, Rahu, found out the young Warner never graduated as a surgeon and confronted him.

There was a plea from Harry, a firm but kind push to come clean from Rahu and perfect timing from the unguarded addict from earlier, who woke and instantly got to getting very punchy and stabby with Rahu while Harry – seeing his chance at escaping the truth – watches on.

But it’s a hospital, so it’s not always easy to get away with things like watching people die without people showing up.

That’s when Harry jumps into action, sedating Rahu when faced with a look of, “dude, you watched me get beaten and you’re not even a surgeon”, and managed to wrangle his way into what should be Rahu’s life-saving surgery.

All the while throwing those shifty-eye glances behind that mask mid-surgery.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, Stella crying over Rahu’s lifeless body for one thing.

Is Harry going to get away with pretending to be a real doctor or will the house of Warner cards come crashing down in the most spectacular fashion since “please tell me that is not your penis”?

For now, the only thing to do is wait.