'I have powerful friends in New Zealand', Taika Waititi tells the Simpsons

Taika Waititi's cameo in The Simpsons has been labelled "cringeworthy" by critics.

New Zealand film maker Taika Waititi has been called “self-indulgent” and “cringeworthy” in a critique by review site Screen Rant following his appearance in the 35th season of The Simpsons.

Waititi’s cameo appears in a whodunnit episode set on a cruise for nerds in which Comic Book Guy’s Radioactive Man doll is stolen.

Lisa dotes on the director, telling him she loves everything he does, from Thor to What We Do in the Shadows.

“You're by far my favourite on-screen Hitler,” she says.

Waititi responds that Lisa will be sure to be “in a führer” over his new role in a Mediaeval murder mystery show called “murder he swords”.

“I know it's good because it's based on existing IP,” he remarks.

In its review of the episode, Screen Rant wrote that it did nothing to dispel criticisms of Waititi’s reputation, reinforcing the perception that he is being self-indulgent and self-congratulatory.

In the episode, Waititi agrees to help Lisa clear Bart’s name of the theft of the doll.

“Why don't we start [by interviewing] fans of the Taikaverse - whoops that’s everyone,” he says.

Later, it is revealed that Waititi himself stole the doll.

“I hatched this plan because I needed the money to throw into my already enormous pile of money,” he says.

Finally he is taken away by the ship’s captain before giving a final line.

“You haven’t seen the last of me, I’ve got powerful friends in New Zealand… hobbits, orcs, Lorde, Melanie Lynskey, the How Bizarre Guy. We are a powerful nation”.

Despite the blistering review from Screen Rant, the episode appeared to get a positive reception by fans on X, formerly Twitter.

“I love Taika. That was a fun episode,” one said. “Yay! Now I have to watch the ‘How Bizarre’ video,” another said.

One fan was just pleased to have heard Lisa carefully pronounce Waititi’s Te Reo name.