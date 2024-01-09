What's inside the Golden Globes' $800k gift bags?

Amid a cost-of-living crisis, awards ceremonies celebrating Hollywood’s richest and glitziest can already feel pretty alienating for us regular people. But the insanely decadent gift bags at this year’s Golden Globes are in a league of their own.

Dubbed “the world’s most luxurious gift bag”, valued at $799,660 each, the swag includes luxury travel, fine dining and cosmetics experiences.

To put that into context, last year’s attendees had to make do with a measly swag bag of beauty products worth reportedly around $5590 each.

The 2024 edition has been curated by the luxury lifestyle magazine The Robb Report, which shares a parent company with the Golden Globes (a shrewd opportunity for cross-brand marketing). The magazine also will make an undisclosed charitable donation to the Golden Globes Foundation.

Not everyone in attendance gets to take home the exclusive bags – they’re reserved for the 83 award winners and hosts of the night.

Notable inclusions in each bag include an $80,611 luxury yacht charter in Indonesia, a session with a celebrity tattoo artist (do we think Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. will get matching tattoos?) and a bespoke facial or body treatment and skin analysis worth $967.

Four unique gifts are only up for grabs for one recipient each: Six bottles of the world’s most expensive wine valued at more than $309,550, a pair of Columbian emerald earrings, a masterclass with “one of America’s greatest Pizzaiolos” (that’s rich-person speak for a pizza chef) and an exclusive dinner with a world-famous chef.

Up to two recipients can opt for a $22,571 watch plus “experience”, while 10 celebrities can select a $2472 French lighter. The organisers have not said how the gifts will be allocated.

In the pandemic years, Hollywood adopted an air of austerity and caution (celebrities, they’re just like us!), so the opulence of these bags shows the world’s wealthiest no longer feel the need to hide their riches. There’s never been a clearer sign of the gulf between those of us watching the Globes at home, and those winning them.