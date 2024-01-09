Golden Globes: The moments that people are really talking about at the awards

Red lipstick kisses, gossip sessions, and one very unfunny host: the Golden Globes have signed off, awarding 2024’s crop of creatives and sending the Hollywood rumour mill to full speed.

The 81st annual ceremony did not screen in New Zealand, meaning Kiwis have had to miss out on one of film and television’s biggest nights – so, here are the night's major moments you may have missed, but have kept everyone talking.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift enjoy good old-fashioned gossip

X/Twitter The fun, bad, and cringe moments from the Golden Globes that had people talking.

Next year’s winner for Best Picture – Drama may have been made at the ceremony itself: a clip of singers Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and actress Keleigh Sperry gossiping at the Globes has gone viral with social media trying to work out their game of telephone.

In the clip, Gomez joins Swift and Sperry’s table to whisper something that makes the singer gasp and the actress’ jaw drop, while Gomez dramatically nods along to their reactions.

A popular (and still unproven) theory on just what those ladies were whispering about was shared by an X/Twitter poster alleging Gomez had told Swift she had been stopped from getting selfie with actor Timothée Chalamet by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

For an awards show where drama and excitement were severely lacking, Gomez, Swift, and Sperry’s gossip session provided a pop culture moment worth talking about.

Cillian Murphy accepts award while covered in lipstick

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy had a little something on his face when he accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a dramatic motion picture – his wife’s lipstick.

Moments after the 47-year-old’s win was announced, his longtime spouse Yvonne McGuinness grabbed her winning husband to plant smudged kisses on his face.

“First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose?” Murphy asked from the podium.

“I was gonna leave it.”

Jo Koy is so unfunny he has to blame someone else

Koy’s gaffes included a tasteless joke about Barbie being “a plastic doll with big boobs” and a dig at Taylor Swift’s recent NFL appearances in support of her Chiefs tight-end boyfriend, Travis Kelce: “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Despite the promise of no Swift shots, the camera cut to the singer anyway, showing her taking a very unamused sip from her drink.

Following a few more bombs, Koy turned on the audience, and threw his writers under the bus.

“Yo, I got the gig ten days ago, you want a perfect monologue?” he asked the crowd of veteran creatives.

“Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

Yikes.

A Suits reunion ... Without Meghan Markle

It’s like bringing the Harry Potter cast together and forgetting to invite Daniel Radcliffe – what’s a Suits “reunion” without the show’s biggest star, Meghan Markle?

Following a surge of popularity on Netflix, Suits cast mates Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty reconnected to present the award for best drama series, minus Markle, who lives just over an hour and a half away from the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the ceremony was held.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Torres said the cast’s “text thread [was] insane” as they messaged each other to plan the reunion – unfortunately, they didn’t have Markle’s number.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner cause discourse

In the ad break, the audience was treated to what we can only assume is the Golden Globes A-List attendee’s worst nightmare: a livestream of the celebrities just ... sitting and talking.

Those caught on camera included Timothée Chalamet and new girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who was seen stroking the actor’s necklace as the two canoodled at their table.

It was like watching that couple in high school that lacked the emotional maturity to know that getting handsy with your boyfriend at all times isn’t that much fun for anyone else.

Social media weren’t fans, Chalamet and Jenner probably wouldn’t be fans either if they saw the footage happening in real time, and Chalamet’s most famous fan felt compelled to release a statement forgiving the actor for being “a 28-year-old man making 28-year-old man decisions about his life.”

The Bear cast don’t want to see their co-worker in undies

Winner of Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV series, The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White, had to be saved by his cast mate Ayo Edebiri after photos of the star’s recent Calvin Klein photoshoot were flaunted on the red carpet.

“What went through your mind when you all saw this?” Extra TV’s interviewer asked, showing a photo of Allen White in his underwear.

The stunt earned a “my God” from Allen White, uncomfortable looks from other cast mates, and Edebiri immediately stepped in to take the photo off the interviewer’s hands.

“I’m putting it away,” Edebiri said.

“I’m putting it away from my boy! That’s my boy! That’s my boy! This is a work function ... you know what I mean?”

The moment followed a similar incident earlier in the night when Edebiri was presented with a different photo of Allen by a separate interviewer.

“I want people to understand he’s my coworker,” she responded.