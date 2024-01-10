Wētā FX win at Creative Arts Emmy Awards: 'It means the world'

Simon Jung and Dennis Yoo of Weta FX took out a Creative Arts Emmy award for their work on The Last of Us.

The new year kicked off with a win for Wellington’s Wētā FX, with two employees flying home from LA on the weekend with extra carry-on luggage: two pretty prestigious Emmy awards.

Simon Jung, VFX supervisor, and Dennis Yoo, animation supervisor, took out the gong for outstanding visual effect in a season or movie at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, for their work on the HBO series The Last of Us.

The fact that the trophies are housed in boxes that look like, “pet coffins” also made for a few curious looks on the flight home.

”We got this coffin-like box,” laughed Yoo, who said he heard other passengers nearby asking, “does he have his pet in there?”.

Raised eyebrows aside, Jung admitted, despite the awkward size and shape of the trophy, half the fun and experience was, “to have to carry it home”.

And the pair were stoked about the win, which was for work that focussed primarily on the infected victims in the series – the Clickers and Bloater, as well as the Bostonian Museum.

The Creative Arts Emmys are held over two nights on January 6 and 7, and while the Primetime Emmys don’t take place until more than a week later, the ceremony, said Yoo, was like a “dress rehearsal for the big show with all the stars.”

Supplied WÄtÄ FX work on The Last of Us included the "clicker".

”If they mess up with us nobody cares, they edit it out,” he laughed.

And, “everybody was dressed to the hilt, there was a red carpet. It was all very special.”

There were a few stars at the event, too, although Jung said most didn’t join them at the after party.

“I did bump into [The Last of Us actress] Melanie Lynskey in the parking garage. She was leaving, but I just had to say hi,” he said.

They may not have been partying with all the stars at the after party, but Jung said he and Yoo, “didn’t shy away from celebrating on the night”.

Which meant that the long flight home was, “pretty rough”.

“But we were still so hyped and so happy. It didn’t really matter. I would have ridden home on a bicycle, and I would still have been in a good mood.”

Supplied The Bostonian Museum from The Last of Us.

“It means the world, to be honest. And it means the world to all the people that worked on it,” he said, adding that the work on the show was both technically challenging and challenging in terms of the time frame the team worked towards. Plus, the team were all into the 2013 Playstation game the series was based on, too.

“All of that really contributed to this amazing experience we had. Having it honoured at the end of it is not just special for us, but I hope it is special for everybody.”

And while neither Jung or Yoo have decided on a permanent home for the trophies yet, Jung said the plan will be to get everyone together and celebrate at some stage.

“I have a little cabinet, but I just checked, and it doesn’t fit,” laughed Yoo.

The Last of Us – starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie – was confirmed for a second season back in January 2023.

In December, Variety announced production is due to start in February.