Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby's Our Flag Means Death cancelled after two seasons

Our Flag Means Death is now available to stream on Neon.

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby’s quirky pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death has been cancelled by Max after two seasons.

The series, which debuted on US streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) in March 2022, had recently released its second season in October 2023.

A statement thanked “the dedicated fans who embraced these stories and built a gorgeous, inclusive community surrounding the show.”

“While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death, we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, Antoine Douaihy, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life,” the statement read.

Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the real-life story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a man of means who abandoned his family for the pirate life.

Supplied Our Flag Means Death, which debuted on US streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) in March 2022, had recently released its second season in October 2023.

In his travels, this self-proclaimed ‘gentleman pirate’ meets the notorious Blackbeard and together their disparate groups form an unlikely alliance.