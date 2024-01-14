The White Lotus season three will feature Kiwi star Morgana O’Reilly

Morgana O’Reilly is an Auckland-born actor who has hit it big overseas.

One of television's most talked about crime dramas is set to feature a familiar face when it is released next year.

White Lotus director Mike White has announced that Kiwi actor Morgana O'Reilly will join Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs in the show’s upcoming third season.

According to Deadline, filming will begin in February in Thailand’s Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok and will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus property.

“[The season] is going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing,” White said.

O’Reilly has previously starred in acclaimed horror-comedy film Housebound, and was in the cast of Aussie drama series Neighbours.

She has also appeared in television series including Rake, Offspring, Wentworth, Mean Mums and Emmy-winning comic thriller Inside.

The second season of The White Lotus is available to stream on Neon.

O’Reilly revealed in a column written for Stuff that she has long been addicted to the true crime genre.

She recalled questioning whether she ought to listen to a podcast about the Golden State Killer while living alone with her two-year-old, should it haunt her thoughts in the night.

“I Blu-Tacked a steak knife to the back of my bed head and carried on,” she wrote.

Little has been revealed about the plot of the latest White Lotus season, but Deadline reports it will have a multi-generation group of characters including a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, including a country club wife, a misfit and a yogi.

The first season, which aired in 2021, was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and won ten trophies, the most wins of any program that year.

The second was filmed in Sicily and gained 23 Emmy nominations after premiering in 2022.