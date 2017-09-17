Broadcasters reveal how just saying Māori words correctly can be controversial

How to say some of New Zealand's most commonly mispronounced place names

Back in the day, rock fans used to tune into "Radio Howraki". It was full of music and jokes for "the working man", and it definitely wasn't politically correct. In fact, its boss now says it wasn't correct at all.

The station was blatantly – and some say purposefully – wrong. The day was December 3, 2016. "Howraki" listeners tuned in that morning, as they had for years, to the sound of a mispronounced district before Green Day played. The station's hosts couldn't say its own name correctly.

Radio boss Dean Buchanan, who heads all entertainment brands at NZME, says they decided to get it right for the station's 50th birthday last year.

CHRIS SKLETON/STUFF The Project presenter Kanoa Lloyd says all broadcasters are capable of correct pronunciation.

"It was just how it had always been. It had never been dealt with before," he says. So the station worked with Ngāti Whātua to educate their presenters. When the change finally happened on December 4, Buchanan says "they were thrilled that we changed after 50 years to represent the correct pronunciation".

With hindsight, less than a year later, Buchanan says Radio Hauraki presenters are expected to be correct. Why were they wrong for so long? To that, he says there's a mounting "genuine desire to get things right".

"You're seeing te reo being a much more important part of our culture in 2017 than what it was even in 2014, and I think you will see that grow again."

Admittedly, the mainstream media's steps are small. Last week Stuff didn't put that line above the a in Māori, now we do. When asked, broadcasters talk about using Māori greetings as a step forward – but presenters have been doing that for years. John Campbell's "ka kite anō" sign off was once a rare surety of the working week.

So, what is the state of te reo in the media?

SUPPLIED Radio Hauraki breakfast co-hosts Laura McGoldrick, Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells drinking on the job.

DUNCAN GARNER: 'I RECEIVE ABUSE JUST FOR MENTIONING IT'

Duncan Garner, an ex-political editor turned radio and television host, is not usually shy of airing his opinions. But when, to start Māori Language Week on Monday, he told viewers that te reo should be taught in all primary schools, that's when Garner says people started to lose it.

"When I spoke out recently in support of the language, I did so in a very very personal basis," Garner says. The journalist doesn't see himself as being responsible for the language, but his daughters speak it fluently.

SUPPLIED NZME head of entertainment Dean Buchanan.

"I got emails that would be the most abusive I've received all year, from New Zealanders who effectively treated me as a war criminal."

His short editorial was not received well by many of the viewers at home, leading Garner to say he doesn't think the audience will appreciate more te reo Māori in the media.

"It's sad because it's a taonga, it is a treasure. And once we lose it, it's gone mate."

BEVAN READ/STUFF Duncan Garner: "I got emails that would be the most abusive I've received all year from New Zealanders".

Of the abusive emails, Garner says he replied to only one of the dozens of emails.

"This one person, who I consider a coward, a compete coward, ripped into me like I was some sort of war criminal or sick intruder because I supported my girls," he recounts.

"What's bad about it? The only bad bit, I think, is the disgusting response. These emails, it's like I was a mass murderer by supporting the language."

KANOA LLOYD: THERE ARE NO EXCUSES

She's not fluent, but the host of The Project, Kanoa Lloyd, says there is no excuse for broadcasters getting it wrong.

Lloyd says she was lucky to have slightly more exposure to te reo Māori than many, as she spent a year at kōhanga​ reo and attended a primary school that she says valued the language.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Kanoa Lloyd has worked in TV since she was 16.

But growing up, the only phrases Lloyd says were truly etched into her mind were those from her dad telling her off.

"Kia tūpato​," those two words, be careful, have stuck around in Lloyd's mind from her childhood. Which is, perhaps, linked to why we hear only limited reo Māori in the mainstream. Lloyd reckons New Zealanders are too scared to give it a go, and she doesn't think that's a decent excuse either.

"Every broadcaster is probably on a similar level to me," she says.

REBECCA THOMAS Kanoa Lloyd says every broadcaster is capable of getting te reo right.

"For some people, the reason I think they don't learn Māori is because they're afraid of it. They're afraid, maybe that they'll get it wrong. I know that feeling, it's a horrible feeling when you're scared of getting something wrong," Lloyd says.

And that's why the presenter has some advice, when she's worried about getting a word wrong she goes online. "There's this website, Google dot co dot NZ. It's really good," she says.

It's obvious, she says, when people are trying. "There will be this little micro-pause right before they're about to speak, and when I hear that, my heart is just with them."

SUPPLIED Josh Thomson, Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd from The Project.

JACK TAME: IT'S CRIMINAL NOT TO

"It's not a crime to pronounce te reo wrong, but I do think it's a crime not to at least try," says the young Pākeha man, raised in Christchurch, the son of two European immigrants. Did Jack Tame have much to do with Te Ao Māori growing up? "Nah."

Now Tame's one of the Māori Language Commission's poster boys. He's spent the week being an official representative for te reo, and Minister for Māori Development Te Ururoa Flavell is one of his best Twitter pals after the minister started praising Tame for his use of te reo Māori on air.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF We're trying to "normalise it a bit" says Jack Tame.

"The truth is, none of us speak fluent te reo but everyone on Breakfast feels the same way about trying to use a bit on air and trying to normalise it a bit. We all see ourselves as having a responsibility on that front," he says.

Tame admits, not everyone is as enthusiastic as minister Flavell. Some TVNZ viewers ask him "why aren't you working on the Māori television channel". Jumping networks provides one issue, Tame jokes, unlike Hauraki his name really does sound like Tayme not Ta-meh.

"There are a lot of people in my position who want to embrace the language, as well as Māori, and I think that's what we need," Tame says. But he adds one point: It's embarrassing how much praise he's received.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Jack Tame says it's "criminal" not to at least try to get pronunciations correct.

"The amount of notes we get from people just delighted to hear some reo shows just how much te reo has been missing from New Zealand television," he reckons.

GUYON ESPINER​: KEEP PUSHING THE UGLIES

The issue with Māori Language Week, as many critics point out, is that it is only a week. What about the other 51 weeks?

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Radio New Zealand Morning Report presenter Guyon Espiner.

On Morning Report, that is exactly the type of question co-host Guyon Espiner​ asks. It's the type of blaring absurdity he points out each day, if the language is only notable for a week it will never thrive. Which is why, since this time last year, the reporters on RNZ haven't stopped signing off in te reo.

"The cool thing about Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is you get an excuse to use it even more," he answers. "We said, 'oh we don't want to just let it go'." And so each year, Espiner​'s challenge is to add more.

When Espiner​ first started his role, he immediately made an impact by adding longer and different mihis to start the show. That's when "the ugly strand" of listeners get in touch, to tell him he's "talking gibberish".

"Each time I push the boat out I get a wave of negativity... After a while, it seems to die off a bit. So, I think 'OK, great. They're ready to hear some more'."

Espiner​ admits his enthusiasm for te reo hasn't been with him forever. At TVNZ he "didn't do too much" but he wants his children to grow up with the language.

It's far easier to learn a language when "it's in your face", he explains. That's where Espiner is, too. In thousands of people's ears five mornings a week.

"I do think, if you've got a microphone you should do something good with it along the way."

As part of Te Wiki o te reo Māori, Māori Language Week, we're taking a look at why so many of us mispronounce Kiwi place names.

- Sunday Star Times