Nuns compete against 'mean' team on The Amazing Race Australia

The latest season of The Amazing Race Australia sees teams race around Asia and Africa to win A$250,000.

Two Aussie nuns believe their appearance on The Amazing Race Australia is something of a miracle.

"It's a risky thing to go on reality TV," says Sister Judy Bowe, who teamed up with fellow nun Sister Therese Mills for the show.

"It's kind of designed to put all your flaws out there on television so we asked the other sisters and we prayed about it.

"I thought they'd say, 'No, that's not wise' because that's obviously the answer and they did say, 'Television's very permanent. You can't undo what you do on TV but we think you should do it'.

"We asked every single sister because if it went badly we all would wear the cost and it was kind of miraculous that they all agreed."

Supplied Sister Therese and Sister Judy from The Amazing Race Australia

The Amazing Race Australia initially ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2014 with Kiwi actor Grant Bowler as host. Production resumed again last year with former NRL player Beau Ryan in the driving seat and 12 pairs of contestants ready to race their way across three continents in the hope of winning the $250,000 prize money.

Despite being a keen runner and swimmer, Sister Judy, 53, – who heads up the Australian Catholic Church's Missionaries of God's Love order – says she initially had no plans to compete herself.

"I thought it would be a good thing for Therese to do. I thought she's going on sabbatical and she's crazy enough to do something like that and it would be a free trip overseas, all expenses paid," she says, adding she hoped one of the order's younger nuns would join Therese.

However, when they all proved to be busy with other projects, she was roped in.

"I was quite reluctant because I'm an introvert and appearing in front of a camera is my idea of a nightmare, not a good holiday," Sister Judy says, admitting her initial fears were quickly allayed.

"I thought it might be terrible but it worked out great. It was a gift from God right from the beginning.

"It was like a huge game someone had set up for us to play and it was really fun."

Sister Therese, 45, agrees, adding the nuns' decision to take part was even more surprising given they knew nothing about The Amazing Race because they don't have a television.

"We had to jump on the internet to check it out; to see what it was like and how the game was played," she says, adding they are all big fans now.

"Our founding sister, who is our oldest sister – she's like mid-70s – we call her our head coach because she was giving us all these top tips for The Amazing Race that she'd get on-line."

Like their fellow contestants, the pair were keen to win, planning to use the prize money for their work with young people, the poor and the marginalised. However, unlike others, they didn't resort to dirty tricks to further their chances.

Supplied Amazing Race Australia host Beau Ryan

"There was a team that decided to play it that way, to play a tough game and in a mean way," Sister Judy says, adding they were unaware of their competitors' dirty tricks until filming wrapped.

"I thought it was pretty funny when I saw it on TV. I thought, 'Oh my goodness, that was going on and I didn't know'. I don't think it's the best way to play the game but it's all part of it, isn't it? We decided we would not compromise on who we were. We would play the game fully but we wouldn't do anything against our values."

In much the same way, they insisted on wearing their usual habit … a brown skirt and white shirt, with the only concession being swapping their normal brown sandals for running shoes.

"We even wore it canoeing," Sister Therese says, adding in the beginning the pair's appearance confused their fellow contestants.

"I think they just thought we were good friends who dressed the same and looked a bit daggy. When they found out we were sisters they were, to be honest, amazing. They wanted to know how we got into it and what's our life like."

The nuns also proved a firm favourite with Australian viewers, receiving nothing but positive feedback on social media.

"It captured the attention of the public," says Sister Judy.

"And that's kind of why we did it. In the background we thought people have funny ideas about nuns and church people in general. We'll just be ourselves and that will be good." Amen to that.

The Amazing Race Australia, TVNZ 2, Monday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 14