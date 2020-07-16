House Rules: High Stakes rises to challenge with a fresh new format
House Rules returns for a new season with a new format and a new host. In the first two rounds, eight teams will transform the penthouse of a 32-storey Gold Coast apartment. One team will be eliminated each round with the remaining six teams going on to renovate each other’s homes. Joining the show in a co-hosting role is former judge Jamie Durie who shares presenting duties with Abbey Way.
Meet the contestants
Twins Kimmy and Rhi
Occupation – Kimmy: Probation parole officer.
Rhi: Barista and part-time cake maker.
Strength – Rhi: We’re always on the same page. We can tolerate each other for long periods of time without any issues.
Weakness – Kimmy: Because we know each other very well we can get annoyed with one another.
Married couple Tanya and Dave
Occupation – Dave: A former model who runs his own physiotherapy clinic.
Tanya: Stay-at-home mum to three children.
Strength – Dave: Tanya and I work well together and I’ll be able to keep an eye on the budget.
Weakness – Tanya: I can get a bit scattered, disorganised and can’t concentrate on one thing at a time.
Married couple Susan and Anthony
Occupation – Both cheerleaders.
Strength – Susan: I feel I am very organised, creative and proactive.
Weakness – Anthony: Our lack of experience and knowledge in anything to do with renovation.
Partners Tamara and Rhys
Occupation – Tamara: Lawyer.
Rhys: Fitness professional.
Strength – Tamara: Rhys and I are pretty good at working together even whilst disagreeing. We don’t let issues come between us, so we work well under pressure.
Weakness – Rhys:We’ve had minimal renovation experience.
Best mates Laith and George
Occupation – George: Qualified builder.
Laith: Works for a law firm specialising in personal injury claims.
Strength – Laith: I am a capable negotiator who is a quick learner.
Weakness – George: We are not designers and have no design experience between us.
Tradie couple Kayne and Aimee
Occupation – Both plumbers.
Strength – Aimee: This isn’t my first rodeo on a job site. I’m not a stranger to how everything works on the job having been a plumber for eight years.
Weakness – Kayne: We have never renovated together and I like to have extra long breaks.
Mother and son Lenore and Bradley
Occupation – Bradley: Menswear fashion designer.
Strength – Bradley: My background in fashion design and ability to plan. I’ve renovated before so I have a basic knowledge of construction.
Weakness – Lenore: I’m older than the others and am not great with technology or new trends.
Married straight shooters Carly and Andrew
Occupation – Andrew: Landscape foreman.
Strength – Carly: I believe I have an eye for interior design and I have a passion and desire for dressing up homes and showcasing them.
Weakness – Andrew: I can be headstrong about things I believe in.I generally give people two chancesand that’s all.
House Rules: High Stakes, Thursday, July 30
