House Rules: High Stakes rises to challenge with a fresh new format

House Rules returns with new hosts and a new format.

House Rules returns for a new season with a new format and a new host. In the first two rounds, eight teams will transform the penthouse of a 32-storey Gold Coast apartment. One team will be eliminated each round with the remaining six teams going on to renovate each other’s homes. Joining the show in a co-hosting role is former judge Jamie Durie who shares presenting duties with Abbey Way.

Supplied House Rules: High Stakes hosts Jamie Durie and Abbey Way

Meet the contestants

Twins Kimmy and Rhi

Occupation – Kimmy: Probation parole officer.

Rhi: Barista and part-time cake maker.

Strength – Rhi: We’re always on the same page. We can tolerate each other for long periods of time without any issues.

Weakness – Kimmy: Because we know each other very well we can get annoyed with one another.

Married couple Tanya and Dave

Occupation – Dave: A former model who runs his own physiotherapy clinic.

Tanya: Stay-at-home mum to three children.

Strength – Dave: Tanya and I work well together and I’ll be able to keep an eye on the budget.

Weakness – Tanya: I can get a bit scattered, disorganised and can’t concentrate on one thing at a time.

Married couple Susan and Anthony

Occupation – Both cheerleaders.

Strength – Susan: I feel I am very organised, creative and proactive.

Weakness – Anthony: Our lack of experience and knowledge in anything to do with renovation.

Partners Tamara and Rhys

Occupation – Tamara: Lawyer.

Rhys: Fitness professional.

Strength – Tamara: Rhys and I are pretty good at working together even whilst disagreeing. We don’t let issues come between us, so we work well under pressure.

Weakness – Rhys:We’ve had minimal renovation experience.

Supplied House Rules: High Stakes contestants. Top L-R: Kayne, Aimee, Kimmy, Rhi, Tanya, Dave, Carly, Andrew. Bottom L-R: Tamara, Rhys, Laith, George, Susan, Anthony, Lenore, Bradley.

Best mates Laith and George

Occupation – George: Qualified builder.

Laith: Works for a law firm specialising in personal injury claims.

Strength – Laith: I am a capable negotiator who is a quick learner.

Weakness – George: We are not designers and have no design experience between us.

Tradie couple Kayne and Aimee

Occupation – Both plumbers.

Strength – Aimee: This isn’t my first rodeo on a job site. I’m not a stranger to how everything works on the job having been a plumber for eight years.

Weakness – Kayne: We have never renovated together and I like to have extra long breaks.

Mother and son Lenore and Bradley

Occupation – Bradley: Menswear fashion designer.

Strength – Bradley: My background in fashion design and ability to plan. I’ve renovated before so I have a basic knowledge of construction.

Weakness – Lenore: I’m older than the others and am not great with technology or new trends.

Married straight shooters Carly and Andrew

Occupation – Andrew: Landscape foreman.

Strength – Carly: I believe I have an eye for interior design and I have a passion and desire for dressing up homes and showcasing them.

Weakness – Andrew: I can be headstrong about things I believe in.I generally give people two chancesand that’s all.

House Rules: High Stakes, Thursday, July 30