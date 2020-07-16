Shortland Street actor Timmie Cameron star of her own 'horror show'

It seems coming face to face with a life-size doll of yourself is not for the faint-hearted.

“It was so ... weird,” says Shortland Street’s Timmie Cameron who did just that.

“I’m sure it’s not something many people get to do in their lifetime but it was an interesting experience.”

But Cameron, who plays Nurse Shereez Baker, says she had great fun filming her latest storyline in which the ditzy nurse ends up living her worst nightmare when her new flatmate, Colin, turns out to be a psycho who makes dolls as a hobby.

Supplied Timmie Cameron as Shereez Baker from Shortland Street.

Colin (Auckward Love’s Sam Snedden) becomes obsessed with Shereez and drugs her to prevent her leaving the house. However, the nurse’s friend-with-benefits Louis King (Henry Rolleston) becomes suspicious and breaks into the house and rescues her.

When Louis and Shereez’s Uncle Boyd return to the house they discover a life-size mannequin with Shereez’ face and all its internal organs on display.

Cameron says had no idea she was about to feature in her own personal horror story until she was called in for a meeting with producer Maxine Fleming and director Oliver Driver.

“They went, ‘So we’ve got this storyline coming up and there’s this stalker-y flatmate involved and we also need to make a cast of your face because he makes a life-size doll of you’,” she says.

“I was sitting on the couch going, ‘OK, cool’ and then they said Sam – he’s the loveliest guy in real life – was doing it and I actually knew Sam so I was really excited.”

Cameron doesn’t know what has become of the freakish doll and has no plans to take it home.

“They’ve probably got it in an office somewhere just to freak out visitors,” she says, laughing.

“I don’t imagine many people have that experience – looking at a mannequin version of themselves but hey, silver lining, if I ever need a stand-in I’m sure I can just call up Shortland Street.”

Finding herself starring in any kind of horror on screen is something the young actor never expected – particularly given she has a real horror of the genre.

“I really like ghost story films and I enjoyed Ari Aster’s films Midsommar and Hereditary but I don’t like gross films. The Saw films, I wouldn’t go near any of them. I cannot stand it. I’ve got like a nine-year-old’s imagination so my brain just thinks it’s real even though I know it’s prosthetics and so on,” she says.

Cameron agrees that, in the words of Shereez, her character is “catnip for psychos”.

After making an unforgettable debut thanks to having to wear a full-face orthodontic brace, Cameron’s time in Ferndale has had her featuring in some of the show’s most dramatic storylines, including the Christmas cliffhanger.

Supplied Timmie Cameron is a horror movie fan but steers clear of “gross films.”

While the nurse was being terrorised by demented and murderous drug dealers in the bush, her boyfriend Tim (James Wells) was threatening to bomb the hospital and eventually died when a bomb went off in his ambulance.

Cameron is keen to see what happens next for Shereez – the daughter of Boyd’s brother and a stripper he had a brief fling with – but hopes happier times lie ahead.

“I think initially she feels like she isn’t safe anywhere – like anyone would – but especially with all her prior experience with what happened with Tim,” she says, adding she is stunned by Shereez’ ability to bounce back.

“I’m surprised she hasn’t spontaneously combusted by now. Truly, I don’t know how a human holds all of that and carries on but, you know, this is Shereez and this is Shortland Street and people carry on.”

And her character is a survivor.

“I’ve really enjoyed Shereez’s trajectory over the time I’ve been on the show and I think she’s learnt a lot,” Cameron says.

“I think she came on to the show as this kind of reasonably small-minded, at times very problematic girl from a small town, Geraldine, and obviously got dealt some hard knocks.

“Hopefully ... she’s taken something away from each of these experiences and built on that and that she’s retained all of those hardy South Island characteristics that she came in with.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights