TV Guide movie reviews: Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 March

Saturday

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Bravo, 2.10pm

Starring Matthew Broderick.

Smash-hit John Hughes comedy about a Chicago teenager who has perfected the art of playing hooky. Alan Ruck (of TV’s Spin City) is a scene stealer as hapless buddy Cameron who joins Ferris (Matthew Broderick) and girlfriend Shane (Mia Sara) for a trip to the big city in a borrowed Ferrari. Followed by a TV series. ★★★★

Jack The Giant Slayer

TVNZ 2, 4.55pm

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Ewan McGregor.

Moderately entertaining family fantasy based on the childhood fairy tale. About A Boy star Nicholas Hoult plays the heroic Jack, with the talented Ewan McGregor a scene-stealer as loyal courtier Elmont. Unusually in this day and age, the visual effects are somewhat lacklustre, but unlike many retellings of old fairy tales this one remains true to the spirit of its source material. ★★★

Supplied Animated movie Sherlock Gnomes features the voices of Emily Blunt and James McAvoy.

Sherlock Gnomes

Three, 7pm

Voices Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt.

It’s just too good a name pun to ignore. This big-budget animation, aimed squarely at kids, is a sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo And Juliet. Just how that couple fit in with Sherlock Gnomes probably has more to do with gnome rhymes than any semblance of a plot. For the record, Moriarty (a pie mascot) has a dastardly plot involving smashing up garden gnomes. So Gnomeo and Juliet team up with Sherlock Gnomes. ★★

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Māori TV, 7pm

Starring Freddie Highmore, Nick Nolte.

Movies adapted from children’s fantasy novels are a dime a dozen these days, but this entertaining adventure in which three siblings are pulled into an alternate world of faeries, goblins and other fantastical creatures rises above the dross by virtue of its talented cast and a healthy dose of good old-fashioned imagination. ★★★

The Invisible Man

Sky Premiere, 8.30pm

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Modern take on H.G. Wells’ classic tale about a scientist who discovers how to make himself invisible. Inspired by, rather than accurately rendered, it introduces a woman, Cecilia, whose abusive husband becomes the titular character. What ensues is a taut thriller cum psychological horror that is genuinely frightening at times. ★★★

Supplied Kurt Russell in Overboard.

Deepwater Horizon

TVNZ 2, 8.30pm

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson, Kurt Russell.

Eleven people died in the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explosion that spilled 4.1 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico and created the biggest environmental disaster ever in American waters. Deepwater Horizon tries to shed light on the events surrounding the tragedy in what is essentially a serious and sobering disaster movie. Peter Berg does an outstanding job focusing on the human and environmental costs of the April 20, 2010 explosion. The tech speak in the first half of the movie might leave viewers baffled but there is no doubting Berg’s determination to honour the heroes, and shame the villains, as the disaster unfolds. ★★★★

Predator

TVNZ Duke, 8.30pm

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

One of the better 80s powerhouse action thrillers. Schwarzenegger plays the head of a commando-for-hire team assigned to a job in the jungle where they are potted off by an advanced predator alien on a hunting trip. Once the pointless B-grade dialogue disappears, along with most of the team, the movie simply becomes a truly suitable Arnie versus alien encounter. ★★★

Paterson

Māori TV, 8.45pm

Starring Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani.

This film about a bus driver who dreams of being a poet is a superb piece of arthouse cinema and like much poetry is kind of cryptic, leaving interpretation up to the viewer/reader. ★★★★

The Girl In The Spider’s Web

Three, 8.45pm

Starring Claire Foy.

Foy slipped effortlessly from the grace and dignity of playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown into the role of troubled computer hacker Lisbeth Salander. In this spy thriller, she is hired to retrieve a code giving the US access to all the world’s nuclear weapons codes. Foy takes over the role from Rooney Mara, who was Salander in the Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. ★★★

Syriana

TVNZ 2, 10.35pm

Starring George Clooney, Matt Damon.

George Clooney gets serious with this ambitious, politically charged thriller about the international oil industry. It may be a little complicated to follow at times, but viewers who choose to stick it out will be well rewarded. ★★★★

Supplied Jake Gyllenhaal in The Sisters Brothres.

The Sisters Brothers

Three, 11.05pm

Starring John C Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal.

An oddball, often ultra-violent, but highly enjoyable black-comedy Western about two brothers who are hired gunslingers on the trail of a man who their boss believes has invented a chemical that can find gold. Much of the film’s success is down to John C. Reilly, whose tough but crumpled face lends itself to the persona of the murderous, yet conflicted, killer. ★★★★

Fantastic Four 2: Rise Of The Silver Surfer

TVNZ 2, 1.05am (Sun)

Starring Jessica Alba.

While it’s pretty much compulsory viewing for fans, this sequel to the slightly more successful Fantastic Four doesn’t really offer anything more than its predecessor did, although the special effects are impressive as always. ★★★

This Means War

TVNZ 2, 2.40am (Sun)

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Tom Hardy.

Strongly cast but only mildly entertaining action comedy in which two CIA agents clash in a big way after realising they are dating the same woman. ★★★

Sunday

The Prince And Me

TVNZ 2, noon

Starring Julia Stiles, Luke Mably.

A Danish playboy prince sees a risque TV commercial featuring Wisconsin co-eds so heads to university there incognito where he falls for a pre-med student. Quite good fun. ★★

New Year’s Eve

Bravo, 7pm

Starring Halle Berry, Robert De Niro.

Valentine’s Day director Garry Marshall again goes for a star-studded cast in this bland romcom which follows the lives of people over the course of New Year’s Eve, but the writing and characters are so sappy that it’s all rather sad. ★★

Supplied Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Overboard

Three, 8.30pm

Starring Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris.

One website renamed it “Overbored” which is clever enough to reprise here if a little unkind. It’s a remake of the superior 1987 romantic comedy of the same name starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, although the gender roles are reversed. This time around the snobby rich woman played by Hawn is a callous playboy (Eugenio Derbez). In both movies, these characters suffer amnesia and are tricked into believing they are poor, with a family. ★★

Supplied Dane DeHaan in Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

TVNZ 2, 8.35pm

Starring Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne.

A big, beautiful mess is perhaps the best way to sum up Luc Besson’s latest offering which, despite looking wonderful, is riddled with potholes. This futuristic sci-fi based film centres on two agents sent to protect a multiracial city threatened by an unknown source. It tries hard but the big action set pieces are no substitute for substance. ★★

Supplied Mohamed Fellag in Monsieur Lazhar.

Monsieur Lazhar

Māori TV, 8.40pm

Starring Mohamed Fellag, Sophie Nelisse.

This Oscar-nominated Canadian film is powerful, profound and funny – star Mohamed Fellag is an Algerian comedian. While a theme of suicide runs through the film – Fellag’s character plays an elementary school teacher in Quebec who steps in after the previous teacher hanged herself – it isn’t depressing, rather a celebration of acceptance. ★★★★★

The Change Up

Bravo, 9.20pm

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman.

While the very familiar identity-switch genre may not have had quite this spin put on it before, this largely uninspired – and excessively raunchy – comedy in which a family man and a ravening bachelor swap bodies just feels too formulaic, despite the efforts of two talented leads. ★★

Young Guns

TVNZ Duke, 9.30pm

Starring Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland.

A thoroughly entertaining take on the story of Billy the Kid, this action drama revamped the western genre for a contemporary audience when released in 1988. ★★★

Supplied Winona Ryder in Alien Resurrection.

Alien Resurrection

TVNZ 2, 11.20pm

Starring Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder.

While this third sequel is certainly an improvement on the disappointing Alien 3, it still doesn’t come close to the dizzying heights of tension and suspense scaled by the first two movies in the series. Instead, French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet has opted for lashings of black humour, strung together with a parade of extraordinary visuals and anchored, of course, by the ever-reliable Sigourney Weaver. ★★★