A dream comes true for Home and Away actor Kirsty Marillier

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Actor Kirsty Marillier has the screen father she always wanted. However, whether he is the right match for Summer Bay cop Rose Delaney remains to be seen.

A query from boyfriend Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) mum, Vicky, about the story behind her name prompted Rose to go searching for the father she has never known.

When her mum refuses to answer any questions, Rose uses her detective skills to delve into the past, discovering an old university photo of her mum with a South African lecturer, Samuel Edwards, who she suspects may be her dad.

Actor Bert LaBonte (Five Bedrooms, The Newsreader) plays Samuel and his casting is something of a dream come true for Marillier.

Kirsty Marillier says the latest storyline made her think of her grandmother.

“I saw him on stage in a production in Melbourne a few years ago and he was so terrific in it, I went up to him afterwards and said, ‘I want you to play my dad in something’,” she says.

“That was in 2019. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to act with him in something and I need to play his daughter’, and now I have.”

South African-born Marillier debuted on Home And Away in early 2022, along with Luke Van Os who plays her half-brother Xander.

The pair share a mum but have different fathers. While Rose knows she is mixed race, her mother has revealed nothing about the man who fathered her.

Marillier, who is also mixed race, understands her character’s drive to learn more about her heritage.

“My grandmother was adopted and actually doesn’t know who her biological parents are. I did think a lot about her (during filming) because we are quite close. There is something to say about being mixed race and the uncertainty that that brings,” she says, adding that personally she is very connected to her South African heritage.

Jeremy Greive Family affairs for Bert LaBonte and Kirsty Marillier on Home And Away.

“I’ve been lucky in a sense but Rose is very disconnected from her African heritage and I think that this really does spark a journey for her. It opened something up that she wasn’t aware that she needed and I think that can always be quite discombobulating for a person.

“She has a really strong sense of self but while she was part of a really strong, happy family unit, there was always one thing that she didn’t know about herself – the identity of her biological father.

“I think that can be painful. It can be sharp, it can be saddening, it can bring up anger. There’s so many emotions that it can bring up in someone.”

Conscious there would be some viewers who shared Rose’s plight, Marillier did a lot of research for the storyline, including speaking to people who were estranged from their parents.

“I did a lot of work on what happens when someone maybe has a complex about a parent that they think might not love them,” she says, adding she believes Rose has an abandonment complex. “She does fundamentally believe that this man didn’t care for her, that he left and never contacted her.”

Marillier says connecting with a parent for the first time can bring up a huge range of emotions – and not necessarily a happy ever after.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings that come up. It can go in multiple directions really,” she says.

“It could bring up a lot of rage or a lot of sadness. It could bring up both at once. It can also bring joy.”

Such reunions also involve the whole family and in Rose’s case both her brother Xander and her mum are opposed to her seeking out her dad.

“It brings up a lot of complexity for everyone in the family, including Rose’s mother Yvette who, while never seen on screen, is mentioned a lot. Her emotional response to the situation is at the centre of the conflict,” Marillier says, admitting the storyline has been emotionally confronting.

“But, as I said to the script executive, it has been handled beautifully and I couldn’t be happier with how it transpired.

“I think it’s an important (storyline). It’s a reality for a lot of people – there are many mixed race families in Australia – and I don’t see why it should be shied away from. The whole premise of Home And Away is that family comes in all shapes and sizes, so I think (this storyline) very much speaks to the show.”

