Dragons reveal show secrets as Dragons' Den hits TV milestone

In Dragons' Den, budding entrepreneurs get three minutes to pitch their business ideas to five multi-millionaires willing to invest their own money.

The gloves are off as the TV Dragons fight for the best deals. But as Dragons’ Den reaches its 20th season, we look at what happens when the cameras stop rolling and what makes a successful pitch.

Peter Jones from Dragons’ Den.

Peter Jones

When you filmed the first episode, did you think Dragons’ Den would get to 20 series?

I wasn’t sure it would get to series two. But we underestimated the public’s enthusiasm for entrepreneurship. I really believe that Dragons’ Den is one of the reasons that we have seen an explosion in new businesses and young people believing that they can start their own venture and take control of their futures.

Can we expect more competitiveness from the Dragons this series?

Always. Outside the studio we are all good friends, but once the pitches start, the competitive streak kicks in for all of us.

Is now a really difficult time to start a business?

It’s never easy and, obviously, it’s a really tough market at the moment but adversity often leads to innovation and if you can start up and survive now then you will thrive in the future.

Graeme Hunter PIctures Deborah Meaden from Dragons’ Den.

Deborah Meaden

Do you have a favourite or most memorable moment in the den?

For the surprises, the yellow submarine which we all got to climb into. For the crazy, the false fingernails for cats. For the fun, me driving a tank into the den and scaring my fellow Dragons. I could go on and on...

Can anyone start their own business?

Starting a business can be pretty simple, but it is rarely easy. Some people think they want to start their own business, but when they realise the risks involved or the personal attention it takes, it just doesn’t suit. It is also about timing. A great idea at the wrong time will fail or starting a business at the wrong time for you personally can also lead to failure. But, and here is the big but, turn that on its head... have that great idea, work out how to deliver on it and launch at the right time and it can be the most rewarding, satisfying thing you will ever do.

Touker Suleyman from Dragons’ Den.

Touker Suleyman

What secrets can you reveal about what goes on behind the scenes in Dragons’ Den?

There are two rules. What happens in the den stays in the den. And every night after we’ve finished, all five Dragons go out for dinner.

Does any one person organise these dinners out?

We are led by the mighty Mr Jones – Peter. He is the spearhead of our entertainments in the evening, making sure we all drink fine wine and relax.

Steven Bartlett from Dragons’ Den.

Steven Bartlett

What kind of business do you look forward to seeing in the den?

In such an uncertain world, where things are changing at light-speed, backing resilient, agile, humble founders is the key to getting good returns.

Has the current economic climate made you a more cautious investor?

I’ve always been a cautious investor – but despite the dire economic backdrop, there are still amazing entrepreneurs, solving real problems through the medium of entrepreneurship, and I want to capitalise on that opportunity.

Do you have a dream business to invest in?

I want to invest in companies that have the potential to become the next global unicorns, companies going after large addressable markets with founders who have what it takes to get there.

Sara Davies from Dragons’ Den.

Sara Davies

What has being a Dragon taught you about business?

I think it’s reminded me that when it comes to business, it’s just business, it’s not personal. For example, during my first series when Will from MakTok came in, it was such an emotional pitch and I definitely got caught up in the moment and in my heart I knew I wanted to offer him the money. Afterwards, Deborah told me she thought what I’d done was lovely but that I needed to toughen up. And she was right.

What is the key ingredient for a good pitch? And what is the biggest faux pas?

The biggest faux pas is not knowing your numbers. And the best ingredients are having a great product and being a great entrepreneur who has passion, knows their business and market inside out and is a hard worker.

Dragons’ Den, BBC UKTV, Wednesday, October 18