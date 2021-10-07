Win with the TV Guide: October 16 - 22

Meadow Mushrooms prize pack

It’s World Mushroom Day on October 15. To celebrate, Meadow Mushrooms is releasing new variety White Flats. We have two prize packs to give away, which include a portable BBQ and Meadow Mushrooms White Flats.

ENTER NOW

Kids’ Club – The Tiny Woman’s Coat

We have five copies of The Tiny Woman’s Coat by Joy Cowley and illustrated by Giselle Clarkson to give away, courtesy of Gecko Press. The tiny woman makes a coat of leaves with the help of friends in this vibrant, rhyming tale.

ENTER NOW