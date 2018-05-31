Winery and iwi agree to buy land together for alternative Te Mata Peak track

SUPPLIED The walking/cycling track cut on the eastern flank of Te Mata Peak by Craggy Range Winery.

Craggy Range Winery and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi are going to buy 28hectares of land on the eastern face of Te Mata Peak, close the existing controversial track, and build a new one.

The controversial track which was built late last year sparked an outcry by the iwi and others, prompting the winery to later say it would remove the track.

But this month the winery said it was unable to remove the track and its favoured option was to have it remain.

STUFF Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana sent a letter to Craggy Range Winery asking for the iwi's title on the winery opening's commemorative plaque to be "melted or removed" over the issues. But now he and the winery have made peace.

That prompted Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana to send an open letter to winery director Mary-Jeanne Hutchinson alleging iwi had been subjected to racist attacks and treated like "dumb savages".

READ MORE:

SUPPLIED Waimarama kaumātua Robert MacDonald at a protest outside Craggy Range Winery on May 19.

* Te Mata peak track supporters claim weekend walk is not a counter-protest

* Peak land 'protections were ignored'

* Council undertakes cultural assessment of site

* Iwi chairman asks winery to remove title from plaque

* Iwi in disbelief over options for track

Animosity between the parties now appears to have been completely resolved as Tomoana and Hutchinson, along with winery CEO Mike Wilding, sat down together on Thursday morning and signed the agreement that was supported by a number of families who own land on the eastern face of the peak.

A joint statement said the parcel of land they would buy "makes up a significant portion of the total eastern face of Te Mata Peak".

ANDRE CHUMKO/STUFF Gates and signs warning people the track is closed have been ignored by members of the public.

The land would be open to all and would be held "in trust for the benefit of the ngā uri o (descendants) Ngāti Kahungunu teh Hawke's Bay community"

It said the current track would be closed. There was no mention of whether or how it would be restored.

An "alternative and superior track" would be built, but the statement did not say where this would be.

It did say it would be "a spectacular track and will attract many visitors both domestic and international to this area".

And the statement said "despite the press there had been very good dialogue and willingness between senior Ngāti Kahungunu and Mana Whenua leaders and Craggy Range to reach a positive outcome for everyone".

The purchase would also allow the parties to construct a safe carpark at the beginning of the track.

- Stuff