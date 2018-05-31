Z Energy cuts single-use plastic bags from all service stations in New Zealand

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Z is encouraging its customers to bring their own reusable bags because many common replacements are potentially equally or more damaging to the environment.

Z Energy service stations will stop giving single-use plastic bags to its customers on Friday - taking 2.5 million bags out of circulation each year.

For the past six months the petrol giant has been phasing out plastic bags in response to a groundswell of support from Kiwis for ending New Zealand's dependency on plastic bags.

Z will not be replacing single-use bags with an alternative claiming replacements are potentially equally or more damaging to the environment - customers will be required to bring their own reusable bags.

Z ENERGY Z’s sustainability manager, Gerri Ward, said ditching plastic bags completely is a simple way to reduce waste and pollution.

Sustainability manager Gerri Ward acknowledged the move may inconvenience some people while they get used to the change.

"Most Z store customers buy only a few small items, so they're well placed to make the shift to a more environmentally sustainable way of shopping." Ward said.



Ward said ditching plastic bags completely was a simple way to reduce waste and pollution, but it was just a start to help reducing New Zealand's waste volume which per capita is the second highest in the developed world.

"Plastic bags are a major source of ocean and river pollution. They can take up to 1000 years to degrade and even then, they never disappear completely.



"Even worse, 10 per cent of all dead animals found in beach clean-ups are entangled in plastic bags, so knowing Z's given out its last ever bag is a good feeling.

"Z has a long way to go, but small steps add up and we don't intend to stop anytime soon."

Following Stuff's Bags Not campaign, a number of supermarkets, hardware stores, and clothing brands have followed suit and ditched the bag.

Earlier this month, retail giant The Warehouse Group announced single-use plastic bags will be gone from its checkouts from the end of the year.

Other measures Z has taken to reduce waste to landfill include:

* Rolling out easier-to-use modular recycling bins at 120 Z forecourts so far, to separate recycling and prevent it being tainted and sent to landfill.

* Introducing internationally certified, fully commercially compostable coffee cups and collection bins.

* Returning milk containers used for coffee to the supplier for re-use.

* Next on the agenda is removing plastic straws from Z service stations.

