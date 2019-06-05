Tetra Pak cartons will be able to be recycled in NZ by the end of 2019

Long-life milk cartons, originally destined for the landfill, will now be able to be recycled in a special plant being built in South Auckland. .

Tetra Pak cartons for popular soy and non-dairy milks can't be recycled outside of Auckland - but that's about to change.

Tetra Pak and New Zealand Plastic Products have partnered to recycle the used beverage cartons before the end of 2019.

The scheme will see the set up of a new carton recycling plant in South Auckland.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF Non-dairy milk is a popular coffee choice - and soon those cartons can be recycled too.

Tetra Pak Oceania managing director Andrew Pooch said all materials from the cartons, including caps and straws, could be recycled into something new and useful - like wood plastic.

"This increases the overall value of used beverage cartons, making the value chain for collection and recycling more efficient and, importantly, viable in New Zealand."

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF Last year, Espresso Rescue owner Conrad Adams started exploring ways to make his own alternative coffee milks to avoid carton waste.

Until now, carton recycling in New Zealand faced challenges due to small volumes and long travel distances.

Recycling them has proved a headache - the lining in the cartons which allows them to hold liquid is not able to be recycled in the same way as other cardboard products.

Last year Tetra Pak cartons were banned from Christchurch's kerbside recycling bins, due to the tightening global recycling market, and Auckland Council is the only authority which collects and recycles Tetra Pak.

Pooch said first the would target milk carton waste from schools, then gather support from local and national Government to include Tetra Pak cartons in kerbside collections.

Discussions with authorities had already started.

"Today's announcement is the first step in making the recycling of used Tetra Pak beverage cartons possible in New Zealand."

NZ Plastic Products want the cartons turned into premium wood plastic composite (WPC) which could be used in the building industry, primarily for making wide profile decking.

Director Gavin Feng said the partnership would create an environmentally and economically sustainable solution.

"The paper fibres used to produce beverage cartons are long and strong, and the combination of polymers and aluminium along with the fibre make it extremely useful to produce robust wood plastic composite."

Creating a market for the cartons would encourage people to collect them for recycling, he said.

On Wednesday Tetra Pak published its 2019 Sustainability Report.