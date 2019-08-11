Kaipara Harbour first to receive Budget waterways money

The Government has announced its five-year plan to improve the state of New Zealand's waterways (video first published in 2018).

The Kaipara Harbour will be among the first estuaries to benefit from the Government's $229 million Budget allocation to clean up waterways.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker have announced an investment of up to $12m to support community efforts in catchments around the harbour, northwest of Auckland.

Ardern said the focus would be on improving water quality through community-led actions, supported by the Government.

CALLUM MCGILLIVRAY/STUFF The Shelly Beach wharf, on the Kaipara Harbour, north-west of Auckland City, where clean-up efforts have Budget support.

"Estuaries like the Kaipara are clogged with sediment and mangroves," she said.

"Actions in Kaipara will include simple solutions such as riparian planting, wetland preservation and development, fencing streams to prevent livestock trampling at waterway margins, and using the best science to locate sediment hotspots and measure sediment flows."

Parker said volunteers, iwi, local government, farmers and school students were all working together to improve the quality of water flowing into the harbour.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces environmental help for Kaipara.

"Those lessons from exemplar catchments like Kaipara will be passed on to others.

"Further exemplar catchments will be identified in coming months."

A 2018 study commissioned by the Northern Regional Council and Auckland Council estimated the price of sediment control in the Kaipara at up to $331 million a year.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF The rugged South Head of the Kaipara Harbour where freshwater initiatives are expected to bring returns within five years.

Ardern said cleaning up rivers and lakes was a priority environmental issue for New Zealanders.

"Every New Zealander should be able to swim in their river without getting sick," she said.

"Sadly, half of our monitored swimming sites are not safe for swimming."

She said the amount of pollution, including nitrogen, sediment, E.coli and other contaminants flowing through cities and farms and into waterways needed to be reduced.

Parker said the goal was to make a measurable difference within five years by forming partnerships between the Government and communities.

TOM LEE/STUFF Environment Minister David Parker plans for work to clean up Kaipara Harbour to provide lessons for other freshwater clean-ups.

"It's our birthright to go down to our local river in summer for a swim and put our head under without fear of getting sick, and to be able to gather kai from our waterways."

The work in Kaipara was part of a suite of actions including the planting of one billion trees and initiatives paid for from the Provincial Growth Fund and Freshwater Improvement Fund.

Further freshwater measures would be rolled out in the next few months.