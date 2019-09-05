Watch as critics fight to dilute freshwater policy

OPINION: The pollution of fresh water is hurting New Zealand. It hurts our people, communities, and wildlife. Left unchecked, it will increasingly hurt our economy by degrading our international reputation. This beautiful country deserves better.

The public have been demanding successive governments tackle our worsening water pollution. Freshwater was a top issue at the last election and the Government responded on Thursday with their Action for healthy waterways announcement.

Labour campaigned on healthy, swimmable rivers within a generation and more recently the Government has said its freshwater policy will result in "noticeable improvements" to water quality in five years.

Action Plan for Healthy Waterways puts forward a plan that holds great potential to deliver on the Labour-led Government's pre-election promises. However, for New Zealanders to have confidence that they will see their local rivers cleaned up, the final policy must land on the strongest options presented in the discussion document.

To protect what is important to the country, the Government must see off pressure from those who want to protect high polluting intensive dairy who will be lobbying over the six week submission period to weaken rules and pushing the Government to adopt policy options that are too close to self-regulation for comfort.

These are certainly goals that reflect the expectations of New Zealanders.

Much of Action Plan for Healthy Waterways is on the right track, with improved standards for contaminants in all waterways and options for new rules to rein in irresponsible agricultural pollution.

However, it is only the strongest of these rules that will achieve meaningful change and some proposals will need to be strengthened.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF In the leadup to the election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "I know we can step up, push hard and cut our climate pollution and clean up our rivers."

There are two ways this policy could go; one leads to clean rivers and other would reinforce the status quo.

Intensive dairy lobbyists, particularly, have been pushing her Government to do neither.

The same voices that claim requirements to reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions are "cruel" are the voices we hear now saying strong rules would "throw farming under the tractor".

Watch over the next six weeks, not only these attack lines but, more subtly and just as importantly, those who say they support the weakest options in the policy.

They too will be aiming to protect high-polluting intensive dairying. They will be calling for tick-box farm plans as opposed to clear rules in regulation, and supporting weak "industry-set standards" for damaging practices like the intensive winter cropping we've seen in the news lately.

These voices are not promoting what's best for farmers. The best farmers are already reducing their impact and aiming to work within environmental limits.

At this moment, after decades of intensification pushed by irresponsible dairy leadership and voluntary accords, the last thing any of us need, including our responsible farmers, is "industry-set standards" and weak policy that lets high polluters off the hook.

The whole country, including the primary sector, needs rules that rein in high-intensity, high-polluting operations and that set us on a path to the clean, healthy rivers and lakes that the public and the world demands.

To do this, Action Plan for Healthy Waterways needs to land on the strongest rules around intensive winter grazing. It needs to land on caps on nitrogen fertiliser and nitrogen leaching to bring down the most irresponsible agricultural operations in the short term.

On swimmability, improvement has been made with the reinstatement of standards preferred by district health boards. But to deliver, the policy must strengthen the requirement of councils to meet these standards so they don't succumb to pressure in the regions from those who want to keep polluting or try to avoid their own obligations. (File photo)

Then, with the Government's improved – vital, welcome and long overdue – standards for nutrients, sediment and other measures of ecosystem health, regions can establish clear goals for restoring waterways. Healthier rivers, with less dirt and excessive algae, are better for recreation too.

On swimmability, improvement has been made with the reinstatement of standards preferred by district health boards. But to deliver, the policy must strengthen the requirement of councils to meet these standards so they don't succumb to pressure in the regions from those who want to keep polluting or try to avoid their own obligations.

The responsibility of hydro-schemes to support freshwater goals and protect the life of waterways must also be strengthened and clarified. Fairness dictates all industries must play their part.

Take heart if you're one of the many New Zealanders concerned about your local river and the state of freshwater but do not forget to pick up a pen or jump on your computer in the next six weeks and make a submission.

If the final Action Plan for Healthy Waterways policy results in strong, meaningful rules it will put the country on a path to clean, safe freshwater and doing the right thing for the rivers and lakes we all love.

Marnie Prickett is the spokesperson for Choose Clean Water NZ.