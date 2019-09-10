'No Butts' campaign launched to combat our most common litter - cigarette butts

Lorella Doherty has picked up over 12 000 cigarette butts in 10 days.

A new campaign "No Butts" aims to combat the country's most common litter - cigarette butts.

Cigarette butts are not biodegradeable - when they're flicked on the ground they don't break down and end up being washed out to sea.

Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) founder Noel Jhinku said recent publicity about their harm to the environment had ignited the campaign.

In a council garden in Cuba St, a volunteer once collected 500 cigarette butts in the space of 20 minutes.

"[It] will highlight the negative effects of littering cigarette butts, and to ultimately encourage public behaviour change towards responsible butt disposal."

Some other countries already had recycling systems to accept and process cigarette waste, Jhinku said.

Cigarette butts don't break down, and one study found one cigarette butt in a litre of water was sufficient to kill fish.

In Canada, recycling company TerraCycle has recycled 100 million cigarette butts.

In California, a Bill being formed could ban filter-tipped cigarettes in an attempt to stop butts littering the environment.

In a six-month National Litter Audit led by Keep New Zealand Beautiful, surveyors scoured 413 areas covering a total area of 477,349 square metres.

Last year, Queenstown resident Liz Smith collected over 10,000 cigarette butts from the town's beaches during 30 days.

According to extrapolated data there were more than 10 billion cigarette butts across the length of New Zealand.

In Wellington at a garden in Cuba St, a volunteer once collected 500 cigarette butts in the space of 20 minutes.

The No Butts campaign will target the public through social media, Jhinku said. "As momentum builds we will engage with industry and government with a focus on addressing litter management."

Cost wise, as a 100 per cent volunteer run organisation, the campaign will be run "on minimal overheads".

Jhinku hoped the campaign would encourage a change in behaviour. "In general there needs to be more accessible disposal bins in populated areas, and this also applies to general litter."

The health issues associated with smoking were well known, but there was a lack of awareness about the environmental harm, Jhinku said.

In the sea they don't break down - the filters are made of plastic cellulose acetate fibres that trap nicotine and tar.

A study found one cigarette butt in a litre of water was sufficient to kill fish.

Councils could enforce anti-littering initiatives through new reporting hotlines, or instant fines for littering, Jhinku said.

"The Act needs to be revised to make it easier for councils to take action on litterers."

OSOF is a marine conservation organisation run by volunteers from a range of professions and areas of expertise.

