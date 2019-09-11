Demand for native trees booms as Kiwis fight to save the environment

Trees That Count shares how to plant native trees and get projects off to a good start

So many New Zealanders want to plant native trees that one provider is struggling to meet demand.

Trees That Count says it has received requests for close to 250,000 native trees for the 2020 and 2021 planting seasons - a jump from 50,000 this time last year.

"We simply can't meet that demand without everyday Kiwis and businesses stepping up to fund, gift or donate a native tree for New Zealand's future," chief executive Adele Fitzpatrick said.

Planting trees is considered a critical way to help the planet - they release oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide and regulate the environment's water cycle.

Planting 250,000 native trees has the potential to remove 78,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over the next 50 years.

But planters could miss out without more funding, Fitzpatrick said.

Paul Williams, the owner of Turihaua Station in Gisborne, said that as a fifth generation farmer at the station, he felt responsible for caring for the land.

SUPPLIED Paul Williams says Turihaua Station is moving towards regenerative farming, including planting, stock proofing the land and predator control.

Over 10 years they had planted thousands of trees, perhaps hundreds of thousands, Williams said.

This year Trees That Count is providing them with 5000 native trees for the next planting season.

Williams said the station was moving towards regenerative farming, including planting, stock proofing the land and predator control.

"They're investments that don't have a return, but we think it's really important for the next generation.

SUPPLIED Over 10 years Turihaua Station in Gisborne has planted thousands of trees.

"We want to restore the natural flora and fauna to how it used to be here," he said. "For us, the long-term goal is to improve the biodiversity of the property."

Like most farmers, they were passionate about the environment and wanted their farm to be seen as a model for change.

Poukawa School, near Hastings, has planted about 350 native trees in its school grounds, converting an old pine plantation into an outdoor learning space for children.

School board of trustees chairman Michael Bush said they were finding ways to work the native plants in to the school's curriculum.

SUPPLIED Poukawa School, near Hastings, has been converting an old pine plantation into an outdoor learning space for children.

"Part of the plantation is also set aside for vegetable planting," he said.

"We're now looking at how we can tie the native plantings in with local history, whether that's flax weaving or looking at the traditional medicinal benefits of the plants."

Fitzpatrick said the increase in applications was staggering and spoke volumes about New Zealanders wanting to do more for the environment.

"The 183 applications we've received have ranged from groups wanting 50 trees through to 20,000, and they've come in from schools, iwi, community groups, farmers and landowners from every region."

Trees That Count is a programme of conservation charity Project Crimson Trust with a goal to plant 200 million new native trees by 2026.