Christchurch to push ahead of national carbon emissions target by five years

Christchurch is on track to spearhead nationwide efforts in the fight against climate change after the city council agreed ambitious new targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The city will now aim to be carbon-neutral by 2045, five years ahead of the Government's deadline for the country as a whole.

That goal could have been even more bold, but proposals to aim for 2040 were narrowly voted down over concerns it could alienate residents and leave them behind.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Young people have been at the forefront of efforts to push for climate action, striking here in Christchurch's Hagley Park in May.

But the coming months will see the start of major efforts to bring about a sea-change in public thinking and help the wider community play a key part in tackling climate change.

The council, which in May declared a climate emergency, will set in motion education initiatives to encourage climate-friendly behaviours, ramp up ways of informing the public about what is happening – and how they can help – and push for businesses to become more environmentally-minded.

And with transport accounting for 53 per cent of all Christchurch's emissions – far higher than the national average of 17 per cent – the question of Environment Canterbury' responsibility for running buses is likely to be firmly back on the discussion table between the two authorities.

Councillors were unanimous in their desire for Christchurch to be at the forefront of the climate revolution in approving the plans at a meeting on Thursday, only divided by how swiftly the council should encourage the public to get on board.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Christchurch Girls' High School Molly Smeele, 15, left, and Emma Dufty, 13, from South New Brighton School, met with councillors in Christchurch to urge swifter action.

They were also quick to offer suggestions for both how to include residents and meaningful action, from Cr Aaron Keown's idea of public screenings of documentaries and Deon Swiggs' of individuals planting trees and free buses inside the four avenues to Phil Clearwater proposing the introduction of carbon limits and Pauline Cotter floating bringing back electric shuttles.

Vicki Buck, a passionate environmentalist for whom the decision will be a valedictory feather in her cap before she steps down at the election, urged the council to be brave and aim for 2040, saying that date was achievable considering they agreed over an interim target for halving carbon emissions by 2030 compared to 2016/17 levels.

Buck said it was a "reasonably ambitious target", but transport offered a real opportunity to make inroads into reductions.

Feedback from public submissions highlighted the need for collective action, Buck said, and widespread acceptance that "we all need to do something incredibly quickly".

"We want the target of net zero to be highly visible so that everyone sees it, whether they're five and start asking questions or 80 and concerned about their grandkids."

Buck urged a goal of 2040 as "the very latest" date for being carbon-neutral, saying cities such as Copenhagen aiming for 2025 showed it was "not outrageous or unachievable".

But fellow environment advocate Sara Templeton said the 2045 target was "realistic, science-based and achievable", and that doing nothing is "not an option".

"Mitigating emissions now is an investment in our future, not only for public infrastructure but for our coastal and riverside communities – the more we mitigate the lower the impacts on them will be," she said.

"Setting a final target now risks alienating people and risks inaction when it is crucial that we give agency and encourage action.

"A proverb springs to mind – if you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

Others, including Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Mike Davidson and Tim Scandrett, also tempered their ambition, cautious not to risk alienating residents.

As well as the net zero greenhouse gas emissions target, methane emissions will now have to fall by 50 per cent by 2045 and by 25 per cent over the next decade.

Goals will be revised every three years and potentially brought forward at any time.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Councillor Vicki Buck wanted the local authority to introduce carbon neutral targets of 2040 for Christchurch.

Council-owned land may also be used for planting to offset carbon emissions, and council suppliers could face pressure to reduce their own GHGs and be more efficient.

The council itself aims to be carbon-neutral by 2030, council-owned companies will also have to comply, and the district plan could be altered to require more sustainable and efficient buildings.

Council head of strategic policy Emma Davis said the 2045 target would require the "buy-in" of the entire Christchurch community.

"We're all going to have to make changes; we are all going to have to play our part in reducing our emissions, but I'm confident that our communities are up for the challenge."