Auckland's car graveyard: abandoned vehicles removed in Karioitahi Beach clean up

A digger was used to pull abandoned vehicles from the sand.

Abandoned vehicles covered in rust and sand are being removed from a rugged west coast beach.

Karioitahi Beach, in south Auckland's Waiuku, is littered with abandoned car bodies and locals have had enough.

On Sunday morning, members of the Manukau 4WD Club took part in a clean-up to remove the vehicles from the beach.

Club president Bernie Konz said he believed some of the dumped cars had been there for more than a year.

He had no idea how long the clean-up would take as the vehicles were full of sand and quite heavy.

It was important to clean up the beach as "nobody likes to see that kind of stuff on the beach", Konz said.

Years ago, a racehorse galloped over one of the buried wrecks, broke its leg, and had to be euthanised.

​In 2018, Sustainable Coastlines' general manager Camden Howitt said the wrecks were a health hazard for humans and wildlife.

"They're rusting away, and sharp bits of buried metal won't be visible to beachgoers until they get cut," he said.

Decaying cars also leached toxic fuel, oils and grease into the marine environment, poisoning birds and fish.

Volunteers recovered the car bodies and hauled them off the beach to a temporary area of the car park where they will await collection.

From there, they will be taken to Glenbrook Steel Mill to be disposed of correctly at a later date.

Konz said everything was done with safety in mind and, with the number of cars on the beach, volunteers had to be careful.

Trucks involved in the clean-up had signs on them to clearly label them and volunteers wore high-visibilty clothing and appropriate safety gear.

The beach clean-up was supported by the Franklin Local Board as part of conservation week.

